RH (RH) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

RH (RH) closed at $138.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.61% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the furniture and housewares company had gained 0.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.7, signifying a 1,407.69% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $791.62 million, down 2.74% from the prior-year quarter.

RH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.4 per share and revenue of $3.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.75% and +5.49%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for RH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.58% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. RH is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, RH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.27, which means RH is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that RH has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.