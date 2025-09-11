RH Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - RH (RH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $51.71 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $28.95 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RH reported adjusted earnings of $57.18 million or $2.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $899.15 million from $829.66 million last year.

RH earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.71 Mln. vs. $28.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $899.15 Mln vs. $829.66 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.