RH Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in RH (NYSE:RH), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in RH usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for RH. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 44% being bullish and 44% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $287,219, and there was a single call, worth $26,600.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $280.0 for RH during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale trades within a strike price range from $220.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

RH Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $30.1 $29.7 $29.7 $250.00 $65.2K 255 27 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $40.6 $40.0 $40.6 $280.00 $44.6K 108 11 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $14.0 $10.0 $14.0 $260.00 $35.0K 818 0 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $28.8 $28.4 $28.4 $260.00 $31.2K 249 1 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $15.2 $14.1 $15.2 $260.00 $30.4K 818 67

About RH

RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $134 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 17 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, and with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), along with future offerings in color, bespoke furniture, architeture, media, and more.

In light of the recent options history for RH, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

RH's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 442,049, with RH's price down by -5.35%, positioned at $261.04. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 34 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for RH

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $315.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Stifel downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $315.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest RH options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

