RH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of RH (Symbol: RH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $274.70, changing hands as low as $274.16 per share. RH shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RH's low point in its 52 week range is $207.37 per share, with $390.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $276.00.

