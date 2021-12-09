RH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of RH (Symbol: RH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $639.54, changing hands as high as $658.51 per share. RH shares are currently trading up about 10.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RH's low point in its 52 week range is $411.88 per share, with $744.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $641.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.