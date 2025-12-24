RGTI vs. IONQ: Which Quantum Computing Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Quantum computing continues to draw investor interest because it combines long-term technological ambition with the potential for real commercial disruption. While the industry is still in its early stages, progress is steady, and use cases in areas such as optimization, simulation, and advanced analytics are becoming more defined. For investors willing to tolerate uncertainty, quantum computing represents an opportunity to gain exposure to a technology that could meaningfully reshape multiple industries over the coming decades.

Against that backdrop, Rigetti Computing RGTI and IonQ IONQ represent two distinct bets on how this future unfolds. Rigetti is building its story around superconducting, gate-based quantum processors that aim to scale toward fault-tolerant systems over time. IonQ, by contrast, is leaning into trapped-ion technology, emphasizing higher fidelity, growing customer traction and a clearer commercialization narrative today. In this face-off, we look at how each company is progressing, where their strategies diverge, and what those differences mean for investors deciding which quantum path looks more compelling right now.

Price Performance of RGTI & IONQ

Shares of Rigetti have skyrocketed 118.3%, while IONQ stock has gained 25.7% in the six-month period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Architecture & Technology Strategy

At a high level, Rigetti Computing and IonQ are both pursuing gate-based quantum computing, but they are doing so through fundamentally different engineering philosophies. Rigetti is betting on superconducting qubits and tight vertical integration. Its recent shift toward a modular “chiplet” approach reflects an effort to improve yields, reduce error rates, and scale more predictably. By breaking processors into smaller, repeatable units rather than relying on a single large chip, Rigetti is trying to turn quantum hardware development into something closer to an industrial process. For investors, this strategy emphasizes long-term scalability and control over the entire hardware stack, from fabrication through cloud delivery.

IonQ’s approach is less about manufacturing efficiency and more about qubit quality. The company uses trapped-ion technology, which generally offers longer coherence times and higher gate fidelities, albeit with slower gate speeds. Rather than racing to higher raw qubit counts, IonQ has focused on improving algorithmic performance, system reliability, and customer accessibility through major cloud platforms. This has allowed IonQ to position its machines as usable today for select workloads, even if physical scaling remains more gradual. From an investor’s perspective, IonQ’s strategy prioritizes near-term commercial credibility and performance metrics that resonate with enterprise and government buyers, while accepting a slower, more measured path to large-scale systems.

Business Model & Go-to-Market Strategy

Rigetti Computing continues to operate with a business model that is closely tied to research-driven customers. A meaningful portion of its revenue comes from government agencies, national laboratories, and early enterprise pilots, often structured around development milestones rather than recurring usage. These engagements add technical credibility and help reduce research costs, but they do not meaningfully stabilize revenue over time. From an investor standpoint, Rigetti’s go-to-market strategy still feels exploratory, focused on proving capabilities and advancing the roadmap, rather than on building a predictable, repeatable sales engine.

IonQ, by contrast, is leaning more deliberately into commercialization. The company has positioned its systems as accessible through major cloud platforms while also pursuing direct enterprise and government customers. This approach allows IonQ to monetize usage rather than one-off development contracts, gradually building a revenue stream tied to customer adoption. While still early and far from profitability, IonQ’s model signals an effort to transition from experimental deployments to a broader platform strategy, where customers engage with its quantum systems as an ongoing service.

Who Is Better Positioned for Quantum Advantage?

Rigetti is positioning itself around the idea that meaningful quantum advantage will ultimately come from scalable, fault-tolerant gate-based systems. Its recent progress with modular, chiplet-based superconducting processors reflects an effort to solve one of quantum computing’s hardest problems: how to scale hardware while keeping error rates under control.

By owning much of the stack, from chip fabrication and control electronics to software and cloud access, Rigetti is building toward a future where larger, more capable systems can be assembled incrementally. That said, the path from today’s experimental machines to commercially transformative quantum advantage remains uncertain, and broader enterprise adoption is still largely a goal rather than a reality.

IonQ is approaching the same destination from a different direction. Its trapped-ion technology emphasizes qubit quality, stability, and system reliability, even if physical scaling progresses more gradually. Rather than focusing solely on future fault-tolerant milestones, IonQ has concentrated on making its systems usable today through cloud platforms and customer-facing deployments. This strategy may allow IonQ to demonstrate earlier signs of practical value while continuing to refine its technology in parallel.

For investors, the comparison comes down to time horizon: Rigetti represents a longer-dated bet on hardware scalability, while IonQ offers a path that prioritizes near-term usability alongside steady technological improvement.

How Do Estimates Compare for RGTI & IONQ?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGTI’s 2025 sales implies a year-over-year decline of 26.88%. For 2025, the loss per share is projected to be 68 cents compared with 36 cents a year ago. The earnings estimates have turned negative over the past 60 days, with loss per share expanding from 9 cents to 68 cents.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IONQ 2025 sales implies year-over-year growth of 151.78%. For 2025, the loss per share is projected to be $5.08 compared with $1.56 a year ago.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RGTI or IONQ: Which Is a Better Pick?

From a ranking perspective, Rigetti and IonQ look quite similar. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Value Score of F, which reflects the reality that quantum computing stocks are priced more on future potential than on current fundamentals. For most investors, that means neither name offers a clear value-driven entry point today, and expectations remain high across the board. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The difference shows up in growth expectations. Rigetti holds a Growth Score of C, pointing to more reasonable assumptions tied to its steady progress on hardware development. IonQ, meanwhile, has a Growth Score of F, suggesting that near-term growth is less certain despite its stronger visibility and broader access through cloud platforms.

For investors choosing between the two, IonQ may appeal to those who value near-term exposure and adoption, while Rigetti may suit those willing to wait for longer-term execution. At this stage, Rigetti appears slightly better positioned for investors focused on measured growth rather than short-term excitement.

