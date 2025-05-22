$RGTI stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RGTI stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $716,613,591 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RGTI:
$RGTI Insider Trading Activity
$RGTI insiders have traded $RGTI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUBODH K KULKARNI (President and CEO) sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,004,400
- DAVID RIVAS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 626,785 shares for an estimated $5,239,539.
- JEFFREY A. BERTELSEN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 231,250 shares for an estimated $2,696,334.
- MICHAEL S. CLIFTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $2,253,750.
- CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,240
$RGTI Insider Trading Activity
$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $RGTI stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC removed 21,582,218 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,344,646
- AMERICAN ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 7,221,216 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,192,030
- INVESCO LTD. removed 4,472,199 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,419,816
- STATE STREET CORP added 3,577,137 shares (+82.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,330,925
- UNICOM SYSTEMS, INC. added 3,521,935 shares (+1235.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,893,725
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,253,889 shares (+27.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,770,800
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,430,758 shares (+20.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,251,603
$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity
$RGTI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGTI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024
$RGTI Analyst Ratings
