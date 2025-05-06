RGC Resources Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $7.68 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $6.44 million, or $0.53 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $36.462 million from $32.659 million last year.

RGC Resources Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.68 Mln. vs. $6.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.53 last year. -Revenue: $36.462 Mln vs. $32.659 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.