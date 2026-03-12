RFMZ Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/16/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/16/26, Rivernorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc (Symbol: RFMZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0804, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of RFMZ's recent stock price of $12.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Rivernorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when RFMZ shares open for trading on 3/16/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RFMZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RFMZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RFMZ's low point in its 52 week range is $11.7601 per share, with $13.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.83.

Rivernorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Rivernorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II Inc shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

