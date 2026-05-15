RF Industries' EBITDA Leverage Improves: Can Margins Scale Further?

RF Industries Ltd. RFIL opened fiscal 2026 with an improved profitability profile, as stronger operating leverage helped the company improve earnings metrics despite a relatively stable revenue base.



The first-quarter results highlight this progress. Net sales were $19 million, compared with $19.2 million in the prior-year quarter, yet profitability improved across key metrics. Operating income increased to $177,000 from $56,000 a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA rose 22% year over year to nearly $1.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 5.6% of sales from 4.5% in the year-ago period.



Management attributed the profitability gains to price realization, operational efficiencies and disciplined cost control. The company also reiterated its objective of delivering adjusted EBITDA of 10% or more as a percentage of sales, making margin conversion an important execution benchmark for fiscal 2026.



RFIL’s operating structure may support further leverage if demand strengthens. Management highlighted that its capital-light model, supported by redundant manufacturing sources and U.S. production operations, allows the company to respond to higher demand without a material increase in overhead or capital expenditures. This structure could improve profit flow-through if incremental revenues scale against a controlled cost base.



For investors, the focus now shifts to the durability of RFIL’s margin progress and its ability to convert a leaner operating model into sustained EBITDA improvement. Continued emphasis on pricing discipline, cost control and production efficiency is likely to help the company move closer to its longer-term profitability target.

RF Industries’ Competitor Landscape

Amphenol Corporation APH and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS offer relevant comparisons for RFIL’s margin-improvement efforts, as both companies are also focused on using scale, cost discipline and pricing actions to support profitability.



Amphenol continues to benefit from significantly greater scale, with first-quarter 2026 sales of $7.6 billion and an adjusted operating margin of 27.3%, up 380 basis points year over year. Management attributed the expansion primarily to strong operating leverage on higher sales volumes, which more than offset acquisition-related dilution.



Skyworks is also focused on protecting profitability amid a challenging cost environment. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Skyworks reported a gross margin of 45% and an operating margin of 20%. Management noted that input costs remain a modest headwind but said cost controls and selective price adjustments are helping contain pressure. Skyworks also guided for a third-quarter gross margin of 44.5-45.5% while maintaining tight control over discretionary spending.



Compared with Amphenol’s scale-driven leverage and Skyworks’ cost-control approach, RF Industries remains earlier in its margin-improvement cycle. RFIL operates from a smaller revenue base and a lower adjusted EBITDA margin, making execution on pricing, production efficiency and overhead discipline especially important. Continued progress on these levers will be critical to improving EBITDA conversion and strengthening RFIL’s profitability profile over time.

RFIL’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of RF Industries have soared 353.9% over the past year against the industry’s 9.5% decline.

RFIL’s Stock One-Year Price Performance



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RFIL stock is currently trading at a premium. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 2.20, well above the industry average of 1.73.

RFIL’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RFIL’s 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 45%. Estimates for 2026 earnings per share have increased in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of RFIL Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RFIL stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.