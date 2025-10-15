Rezolve AI Stock Soars 310% in 6 Months: Time to Buy or Hold?

Rezolve AI PLC RZLV has demonstrated remarkable growth in its share price over the past six months. The stock has skyrocketed 309.8%, outperforming the industry’s 79.1% surge and 28% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

RZLV has outperformed its industry peers, AppLovin APP and Skillsoft SKIL. AppLovin has soared 156.7%, while Skillsoft has declined 36.6% over the past six months.

However, recent performance shows a different picture. RZLV has dropped 25.8% in the past month, indicating that the stock is undergoing a correction phase. AppLovin and Skillsoft have declined 2.2% and 3.7%, respectively, over the same period.

The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average, indicating bullish sentiment among investors.

Investors who are keen on testing the waters in the AI domain may find this stock a viable option for investing. However, an impulsive decision may turn into losses. Hence, we have analyzed this stock to conclude whether investors should buy, hold or sell it.

RZLV’s Partnership With Tech-Giants: Means to Expand Reach

Rezolve AI’s partnerships with Microsoft and Google boost the transformation of the retail and consumer commerce sectors, leveraging AI and cloud infrastructure.

RZLV's groundbreaking collaboration with Microsoft integrates Rezolve AI’s Brain suite of commerce solutions with Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure, providing AI tools to retailers that optimize operations, boost customer engagement and improve omni-channel experiences.

Microsoft is inclined to support Rezolve AI with Go-to-Market (GTM) initiatives, which is anticipated to reach a minimum of $130 million in the upcoming five years. The GTM efforts are expected to driveglobal marketpenetration by connecting top retail customers of the company across three major continents each quarter and drive the target of more than $100 million annual recurring revenues for 2025.

Partnership with Google enables Google Cloud to resell RZLV’s Brain Suite, offering retailers a set of AI-driven solutions made to optimize digital commerce experience, lower cart abandonment and improve customer lifetime value. The companies expect this sales channel to generate more than 50% of Rezolve AI’s revenue forecast over the upcoming years.

Given $6.3 million in revenues generated in the first half of 2025 and a gross margin of 95.8%, the partnerships with Microsoft and Google are anticipated to act as a powerful catalyst for providing an impetus to RZLV’s financial stance and market penetration.

Rezolve AI Demonstrates High Scalability

In the first eight months of 2025, RZLV infrastructure has powered more than 1.6 billion search and global browse sessions. This highlights strong consumer engagement and hefty traffic volume, testifying to the utility of AI in assisting shoppers to find products. The company has also processed more than 13 billion application programming interface calls across the Brain Commerce search and discovery platform. This shows high operational scalability and utilization by its customers, displaying effective handling of real-time demand.

During the aforementioned period, RZLV reached 53.9 million consumer devices with its software development kit, generating 27.8 million monthly geofence events and powering approximately 200,000 estimated time of arrival predictions per month. This highlights a massive global footprint of the user base and high market demand, providing a significant competitive advantage to the company.

RZLV’s Bitcoin Indulgence Is a Risky Move

On July 17, 2025, Rzolve AI reaffirmed its commitment to executing its previously announced $1 billion Bitcoin-backed treasury strategy. This has introduced significant financial and operational problems for the company.

The high volatility of Bitcoin due to its notoriously unpredictable price fluctuations may result in substantial losses and affect shareholder equity if there is a significant drop in its price. Considering the market price of Bitcoin drops below the purchase price, the impairment losses will affect earnings, eroding investors' morale.

Rezolve AI is a fairly new company, and despite the CEO, Daniel Wagner’s assurance to adhere to best-in-class governance, process and jurisdiction scrutiny, a lingering skepticism will certainly prevail on the security measures employed by the company that holds a large amount of Bitcoin, lowering trust and confidence.

Be Patient & Hold on to Rezolve AI

RZLV’s partnerships with Microsoft and Google have paved the path to expansion and financial growth. While alliance with Microsoft supports Rezolve AI’s GTM initiatives, the Google partnership is expected to boost revenues. The company has displayed high scalability across the first eight months of the year, highlighting strong consumer engagement and market demand.

However, the company's inclination toward a Bitcoin-backed treasuring strategy increases risk exposure due to price volatility and risks of theft.

Looking at the stock’s recent performance, we can conclude that RZLV has been going through a wave of a correction phase. Hence, investors are urged to adopt a cautious approach and refrain from adding this stock to their portfolio now. Potential buyers are urged to hold off on investing and watch for further share price adjustments before buying.

Rezolve AI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

