Rezolve Ai Reaffirms Commitment to $1 Billion Bitcoin-Backed Treasury Strategy for Intelligent Crypto Payments

Rezolve Ai reaffirms its $1 billion Bitcoin-backed treasury strategy to enhance crypto payment capabilities and ensure stakeholder protection.

Rezolve Ai has reaffirmed its commitment to a $1 billion Bitcoin-backed treasury strategy, which is integral to its vision for enhancing consumer engagement through AI-driven crypto payments and decentralized commerce. The company has refined its plan to ensure transparency and protection for stakeholders, utilizing a dedicated special purpose vehicle (SPV) that complies with regulatory frameworks. CEO Daniel M. Wagner emphasized the importance of precision and structural integrity in executing this initiative, which aims to enable real-time cryptocurrency transactions for consumers while providing instant fiat payments for merchants. Rezolve Ai regards the Bitcoin Treasury as a strategic priority and anticipates sharing further developments in the coming months.

Potential Positives

Rezolve Ai reaffirmed its commitment to a $1 billion Bitcoin-backed treasury strategy, indicating strong support for innovation in cryptocurrency and decentralized commerce.

The initiative is designed to enhance consumer engagement by allowing real-time crypto payments, providing a competitive edge in payment solutions.

Rezolve's structured governance, including a bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle (SPV), reflects a commitment to transparency and stakeholder protection.

The company signals long-term strategic priorities and expects to provide updates on the initiative's progress, demonstrating ongoing investment in its future growth.

Potential Negatives

The company's commitment to a $1 billion Bitcoin-backed treasury strategy carries inherent risks associated with cryptocurrency market volatility, which could negatively impact financial stability.

The announcement of a dedicated, bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle (SPV) may raise concerns about financial transparency and possible complexity in financial reporting.

The press release emphasizes the need for precision and discipline in executing strategic initiatives, which could imply previous challenges or missteps in their execution strategy, potentially eroding stakeholder confidence.

FAQ

What is Rezolve Ai's Bitcoin Treasury strategy?

Rezolve Ai's Bitcoin Treasury strategy is a $1 billion initiative aimed at integrating Bitcoin-backed liquidity into its AI-driven payment systems.

How does Rezolve Ai ensure stakeholder protection?

The company utilizes a dedicated, bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle (SPV) governed by appropriate jurisdictional and regulatory frameworks.

What are the benefits of Rezolve Ai's AI-driven checkout?

It allows consumers to spend crypto in real time while ensuring merchants receive fiat instantly, enhancing transaction efficiency.

Who leads Rezolve Ai's strategic initiatives?

The founder and CEO, Daniel M. Wagner, emphasizes responsible leadership and adherence to best governance practices for long-term success.

What can we expect from Rezolve Ai in the future?

The company plans to announce further progress on its Bitcoin Treasury strategy in the coming months as part of its growth vision.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today reaffirmed its commitment to executing its previously announced $1 billion Bitcoin-backed treasury strategy — a foundational component of its vision for intelligent crypto payments and decentralized commerce.





Since announcing the initiative, Rezolve has continued to refine its execution plan in line with the company’s high standards for transparency, oversight, and long-term value creation. The structure supporting the initiative is designed to ensure maximum protection for all stakeholders, including through the use of a dedicated, bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle (SPV) governed by appropriate jurisdictional and regulatory frameworks.





“We remain fully committed to the Bitcoin Treasury strategy,” said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder & CEO of Rezolve Ai. “This initiative represents a long-term pillar of our platform and that demands precision, discipline, and an unwavering focus on doing things the right way. Strategic vision means nothing without structural integrity.”





Rezolve’s vision is to embed Bitcoin-backed liquidity directly into its AI-powered checkout and payment infrastructure allowing consumers to spend crypto in real time, while merchants receive fiat instantly. The treasury is designed to underpin this capability with institutional-grade capital and custody solutions, ensuring global scalability and security.





“Our role is to lead, but to lead responsibly,” Wagner added. “That means adhering to best-in-class governance, process, and jurisdictional scrutiny. We are executing this initiative methodically, with the long-term interests of our company, customers, and shareholders always at the center.”





The Bitcoin Treasury remains an active and strategic priority for Rezolve Ai. The company expects to announce further progress in the coming months.







About Rezolve Ai







Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit





www.rezolve.com





Media Contact







Rezolve Ai





Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications









urmeekhan@rezolve.com









+44 7576 094 040







Investor Contact











investors@rezolve.com











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Rezolve AI’s strategic initiatives, including the development of a Bitcoin-backed treasury, and anticipated product, market, or structural developments. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to market conditions, regulatory developments, execution timing, and existing or potential disputes with transaction participants. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Rezolve AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



