Rezolute Stock Gains After FDA Meeting on Ersodetug Program Update

Shares of Rezolute RZLT gained 12.1% on Tuesday after the company announced productive outcomes from an in-person Type B meeting with the FDA that was held last week to discuss the phase III safety and efficacy study (sunRIZE) of ersodetug for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (HI).

The study evaluated ersodetug in HI patients aged three months to 45 years who continue to experience hypoglycemia despite standard of care. It tested two dose levels (5 and 10 mg/kg) compared with placebo as add-on therapy in 63 patients, with initial dosing every other week and then every four weeks over a six-month pivotal period.

In late 2025, Rezolute announced that the sunRIZE study failed to meet its primary endpoint, which assessed the change in average weekly hypoglycemia events based on self-monitored blood glucose (SMBG), as reductions observed with ersodetug were not statistically significant compared with placebo. RZLT noted that although the sunRIZE study showed reductions from baseline, the lack of statistical significance was likely driven by a pronounced study effect in the placebo group.

The study also failed to meet its key secondary endpoint, which evaluated the change in average daily time spent in hypoglycemia as measured by continuous glucose monitoring (CGM). Rezolute noted that while consistent and clinically meaningful improvements over placebo were observed over the full treatment period, nominal statistical significance was not achieved at the pre-specified week 24 end-of-treatment analysis.

In the past six months, shares of Rezolute have plunged 71.2% against the industry’s 13.5% growth.



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Minutes From RZLT’s FDA Meeting Regarding Ersodetug

Rezolute outlined key findings from its phase III sunRIZE study during its meeting with the FDA, emphasizing factors it believes influenced the study’s primary endpoint outcome. The company highlighted that behavioral dynamics may have confounded results, particularly given the reliance on SMBG in a heterogeneous patient population. It also presented evidence of pharmacologic activity, noting that target drug concentrations were achieved alongside biomarker responses indicating reduced insulin signaling. Rezolute also highlighted consistent improvements over placebo across CGM-based endpoints and encouraging early observations from the ongoing open-label extension (OLE) portion of the sunRIZE study, including sustained glycemic benefits and reduced dependence on background therapies.

The FDA acknowledged the complexities associated with measuring hypoglycemia in congenital HI, particularly the limitations of SMBG-based metrics and the potential influence of behavioral factors in an unblinded setting. The company indicated that patients’ awareness of glucose readings and perceptions of their treatment assignment may have led to different behaviors across study groups, potentially affecting hypoglycemia assessments.

Despite recognizing these challenges, the agency reiterated that approval decisions require substantial evidence from adequate and well-controlled studies. Discussions also covered CGM-based outcomes and preliminary OLE data, with additional analyses from the pivotal study expected to be presented at an upcoming scientific conference.

As a next step, the FDA encouraged Rezolute to submit full study reports and datasets for independent review. The outcome of this evaluation will help determine whether the current data package is sufficient to support a potential marketing application for ersodetug in congenital HI or if further evidence is needed. The company expects to provide an update on the program in the second half of 2026, and management expressed cautious optimism following what it described as a constructive regulatory dialogue.

Beyond HI, Rezolute is also advancing ersodetug in a phase III registrational study as a potential treatment for tumor-induced HI, an area of high unmet medical need with limited therapeutic options.

Rezolute, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rezolute, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rezolute, Inc. Quote

RZLT’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Rezolute currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX, ADMA Biologics ADMA and Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO. While CPRX sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ADMA and INO carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 EPS have risen from $2.55 to $2.87. CPRX shares have gained 20.5% over the past six months.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics’ 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have increased from 85 cents to 96 cents. ADMA shares have lost 26% over the past six months.

ADMA Biologics’ earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing three quarters, matched once and missed on the remaining occasion, with the average negative surprise being 1.79%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $1.26 to $1.12. INO shares have plunged 35.4% over the past six months.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 57.94%.

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