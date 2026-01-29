Is Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN). REYN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.15, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.84. Over the past year, REYN's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.25 and as low as 13.14, with a median of 14.50.

Finally, investors should note that REYN has a P/CF ratio of 10.87. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.65. Over the past year, REYN's P/CF has been as high as 13.89 and as low as 9.57, with a median of 10.88.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Reynolds Consumer Products's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that REYN is an impressive value stock right now.

