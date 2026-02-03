Rexel (RXLSF) Price Target Increased by 19.66% to 41.56

The average one-year price target for Rexel (OTCPK:RXLSF) has been revised to $41.56 / share. This is an increase of 19.66% from the prior estimate of $34.74 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $29.86 to a high of $52.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.89% from the latest reported closing price of $27.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rexel. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 22.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXLSF is 0.20%, an increase of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.88% to 38,142K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 5,220K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,250K shares , representing a decrease of 19.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXLSF by 11.40% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,217K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXLSF by 3.27% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 3,097K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares , representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXLSF by 21.11% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,119K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,003K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXLSF by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.