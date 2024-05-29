Rex Minerals Issues New Employee Incentive Options

Rex Minerals Limited (AU:RXM) has released an update.

Rex Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 1.5 million unquoted options on May 29, 2024, under its employee incentive scheme. These securities, which will not be quoted on the ASX, are part of the company’s strategy to incentivize their workforce. The announcement was made on Wednesday, and the options come with various expiration dates and prices.

For further insights into AU:RXM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.