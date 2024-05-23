Rex Expands with New Melbourne-Perth Flights

Regional Express Holdings Limited (AU:REX) has released an update.

Regional Express Holdings Limited (Rex) has announced a new Melbourne to Perth route, offering flights five days a week starting from June 28, 2024, with competitive fares starting at $299 for economy and $999 for business class. The addition of this new route is set to increase seat availability on one of Australia’s busiest corridors, bolstering options for business, tourism, and personal travel. This expansion represents Rex’s 11th domestic Boeing 737 service, with more announcements on domestic routes expected soon.

