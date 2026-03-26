REX American Resources Corporation Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - REX American Resources Corporation (REX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $43.75 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $11.09 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.2% to $157.96 million from $158.23 million last year.

REX American Resources Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.75 Mln. vs. $11.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.32 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $157.96 Mln vs. $158.23 Mln last year.

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