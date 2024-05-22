REX American Q1 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - REX American Resources (REX) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of $10.2 million, compared to $5.2 million, last year. Net income per share was $0.58, compared to $0.30. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.40, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales and revenue was $161.2 million, compared with $212.7 million, last year. The company said the year-over-year net sales and revenue decrease primarily reflects reduced pricing for ethanol and co-products. Analysts on average had estimated $165.28 million in revenue.

