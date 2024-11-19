News & Insights

Stocks

Reway Group Secures Major Railway Contract in Italy

November 19, 2024 — 07:48 am EST

Reway Group SpA (IT:RWY) has released an update.

Reway Group’s subsidiary Gema has secured a significant €39 million contract for infrastructural enhancement and maintenance on the Milan-Genoa railway, bolstering its presence in Northern Italy. The project, set to begin in March 2025, will involve comprehensive refurbishment and is expected to last two years. This contract adds to Reway’s growing portfolio, affirming the company’s strategic expansion in the railway sector.

