Reward Minerals to Hone in on Carnarvon Potash Project and SOP Processing Technology

July 31, 2024 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle De La Cruz for Investing News Network ->

In a July 24 press release, Reward Minerals (ASX:RWD) said it is committed to advancing its Carnarvon potash project in Western Australia, and its sulphate of potash (SOP) processing technology.

In order to direct its activities and funds toward Carnarvon, the company said that as of July 22 it has surrendered all of its KP potash project tenements except for miscellaneous licence (L45/302).

The retained license contains the KP project camp, as well as infrastructure that will be used to attend to minor environmental remediation of work areas, including feasibility study test ponds, trenches and site access tracks.

“Since Reward developed its breakthrough potash processing technology and completed an engineering scoping study for (Carnarvon) in September 2023, it has become obvious that potash produced from solar seawater salt operation reject brines (bitterns) may achieve the lowest SOP production costs globally,” commented CEO Lorry Hughes.

According to Reward, the use of seawater bitterns, which are routinely discarded from long-life solar salt operations, is the most ESG-friendly method to recover SOP existing in seawater.

“If we can demonstrate the successful use of our technology ... it could lead to the adoption of the technology by solar seawater salt operators in Western Australia and change the landscape for SOP production globally,” he added.

In the two upcoming quarters, Reward plans to advance its SOP processing technology toward commercialisation. This will involve ongoing collaboration with companies in the solar salt, fertiliser and seawater desalination sectors.

The focus of these global engagements will be on applying Reward’s technology, as well as on exploring proposed SOP developments for potential joint ventures and investment opportunities.

Reward received its exploration license for Carnarvon on May 6. The project covers more than 200 square kilometres, and is located 30 kilometres north of the Carnarvon township. The company's initial exploration will focus on the site's potential to contain concentrated seawater-type brines at shallow depths. Reward states that the design and statutory approval of initial work programs for the project will be prioritised moving forward.

