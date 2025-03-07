REWALK ROBOTICS Earnings Results: $LFWD Reports Quarterly Earnings

REWALK ROBOTICS ($LFWD) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, beating estimates of -$0.52 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $7,550,000, missing estimates of $7,994,076 by $-444,076.
REWALK ROBOTICS Insider Trading Activity
REWALK ROBOTICS insiders have traded $LFWD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL SWINFORD has made 3 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $104,988 and 0 sales.
- JOSEPH E JR TURK purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $10,140
- LAWRENCE J JASINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,672 shares for an estimated $8,700
- RANDEL RICHNER sold 4,285 shares for an estimated $7,214
REWALK ROBOTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of REWALK ROBOTICS stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 425,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $735,250
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 50,465 shares (-55.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $87,304
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 28,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,078
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 26,638 shares (+66.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,083
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 19,394 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,551
- MERCER GLOBAL ADVISORS INC /ADV added 14,403 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,917
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 14,221 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,602
REWALK ROBOTICS Government Contracts
We have seen $408,500 of award payments to $LFWD over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- MYO CYCLE HOME BIKE INCLUDES EXTENDED WARRANTY AND TRAINING: $27,640
- CLINICIAN PRESCRIBED FUNCTIONAL ELECTRICAL STIMULATION (FES) BICYCLE - MYOCYCLE V2 HOME PLUS WITH MISC. SUP...: $27,160
- MYOCYCLE V2: $27,030
- CUSTOM BIKE: $26,780
- MYOCYCLE V2 HOME PLUS - MC-HP-2: $26,780
