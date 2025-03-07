REWALK ROBOTICS Earnings Results: $LFWD Reports Quarterly Earnings

REWALK ROBOTICS ($LFWD) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, beating estimates of -$0.52 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $7,550,000, missing estimates of $7,994,076 by $-444,076.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LFWD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

REWALK ROBOTICS Insider Trading Activity

REWALK ROBOTICS insiders have traded $LFWD stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL SWINFORD has made 3 purchases buying 55,000 shares for an estimated $104,988 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH E JR TURK purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $10,140

LAWRENCE J JASINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 2,672 shares for an estimated $8,700

RANDEL RICHNER sold 4,285 shares for an estimated $7,214

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

REWALK ROBOTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of REWALK ROBOTICS stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

REWALK ROBOTICS Government Contracts

We have seen $408,500 of award payments to $LFWD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.