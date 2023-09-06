Revvity (RVTY) Launches Three New Preclinical Research Systems

Revvity RVTY announced that it has launched three next-generation technologies that aim to help scientists drive breakthrough discoveries in biological research. These technologies include the IVIS Spectrum 2 and IVIS SpectrumCT 2 imaging systems, the Quantum GX3 microCT imaging solution and the Vega preclinical ultrasound system. These products offer high-throughput, high-resolution and versatile imaging capabilities that can facilitate longitudinal studies, drug development and molecular analysis.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have nosedived 19.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 9.4% decline. The S&P 500 Index has gained 18.6% in the same time frame.



We note that Revvity was formerly known as PerkimElmer. In May, the name and ticker were changed following a diversture.

Product Details

The IVIS Spectrum 2 platform is a next-generation instrument for in vivo imaging using 2D and 3D bioluminescence and fluorescence. It builds on the success of the previous generation instruments, which have been referenced in more than 15,000 peer-reviewed papers.

The platform features a unique camera with eXcelon coating for higher sensitivity imaging, and includes a posing station that helps high-throughput imaging and improved workflow. It allows non-invasive and molecular-level tracking of disease progression, analyzes cell movement, assesses drug safety, evaluates treatment efficacy and explores molecular processes in real-time.

The system combines 2D optical and full 3D imaging, and can image up to ten specimens simultaneously. The imaging workflow is further optimized with the benchtop posing station and Smart Trays. The IVIS SpectrumCT 2 system integrates all the functions of the IVIS Spectrum 2 platform with low-dose CT, providing both functional and anatomical imaging options in one system.

The Quantum GX3 microCT system is a high-resolution imaging solution for structural imaging. It helps researchers to take better quality images compared to its predecessor. The system can image biological samples, small specimens, bone and soft tissue in vivo and ex vivo with 5-micron resolution. It has enhanced features such as step scanning, active ring reduction, and improved gating to reduce artifacts.

The system also features better fluoroscopy for real-time visualization and faster reconstruction, providing better visualization of anatomical structures and vasculature in real-time. It offers a wide range of views (8 mm to 86 mm) and integrate CT data with other modalities such as IVIS 3D optical data. It has intuitive software for easy data acquisition, visualization and analysis.

The Vega system is a high-throughput ultrasound imaging system for in vivo studies. It uses automated transducers under the stage to produce high-resolution 2D and 3D images in minutes. It also allows widefield imaging to see the whole disease or therapy context. The Vega system is easy to use and consistent, and can speed up non-invasive research and drug development.

Potential Benefit

Revvity's new preclinical imaging technologies are designed to help scientists drive breakthrough discoveries in various fields of research, such as oncology, liver, kidney disease, and cardiology. These technologies, offering high-throughput, high-resolution, and versatile imaging capabilities, can facilitate longitudinal studies, drug development, and molecular analysis. By launching these innovative products, Revvity can increase its market share and revenues in the preclinical imaging market, which is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.82% during 2022-2030. Revvity can also leverage its strong reputation and customer base across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments to promote its new offerings and generate more demand.

Revvity Inc. Price

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Revvity currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Align Technology ALGN, HealthEquity, Inc. HQY and McKesson Corporation MCK.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 17.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ALGN’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average negative surprise of 1.76%. The company’s shares have risen 77.8% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.1% growth.

HealthEquity, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 22%. HQY’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 9.1%.

The company’s shares have rallied 7.8% year to date against the industry’s 9.4% decline.

McKesson, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.7%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 8.1%.

The stock has rallied 9.9% year to date compared with the industry’s 14.1% growth.

