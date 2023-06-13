Revvity (RVTY) Launches Single Solution for Drug Development

Revvity, Inc.’s RVTY software and informatics arm, Revvity Signals Software, has launched its Signals Research Suite, a cloud-native SaaS platform that supports scientific collaboration across R&D disciplines. The suite integrates existing products, Revvity Signals Notebook, VitroVivo and Inventa, into a single solution that covers the entire drug development process, from early research and in vitro testing and safety to early development as well as specialty chemicals new product development.

Revvity believes that the suite will allow scientists to go further in their work with a single solution that avoids the complexities and inefficiencies of a piecemeal, application-centric ecosystem. The Signals Software Research suite integrates workflows across biology, chemistry and materials new product development that will likely help scientists to get better data, insights and outcomes. The suite covers the entire Make-Test-Decide lifecycle, which can be centrally installed and managed. This is the first solution released by Revvity under the new Revvity Signals Software brand.

Applications of the New Suite

The Signals Research Suite is a platform that streamlines collaboration and data sharing across the Make-Test-Decide lifecycle. It includes three integrated software applications — TIBCO Spotfire with advanced analytics and visualizations, ChemDraw integration, and a modern and streamlined interface with customizable workflows. Users can access all applications with a single sign-on and find data tutorials, training videos and software updates in one place. The suite helps users to focus on their experiments instead of switching between platforms.

This suite ensures data security and integrity with global monitoring, alerting and escalation. The platform can be deployed in multi-tenant or private-cloud environments and meets IT standards for updates and controls. It also automates tasks and workflows to make data findable, accessible, interoperable and reproducible, which will help in data integrity and regulatory compliance.

The Signals Research Suite is a SaaS platform that integrates discovery chemistry and biology, supporting research use cases from in-vitro assays to animal studies. It also helps specialty chemicals industry with new product development workflows by increasing productivity, improving product performance, reducing timelines and facilitating data sharing.

Revvity Inc. Price

Revvity Inc. price | Revvity Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Revvity currently carries a Zacks #3 Rank (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Merit Medical Systems MMSI, West Pharmaceutical Services WST and Perrigo PRGO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Merit Medical Systems has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.22%.

So far this year, MMSI’s shares have risen 18.9% compared with the industry’s 8.7% growth.

West Pharmaceutical Services has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.3%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, the average surprise being 13.61%.

So far this year, WST’s shares have rallied 49.1% compared with the industry’s 8.7% growth.

Perrigo’s earnings are expected to improve 24.6% in 2023. The strong momentum is likely to continue in 2024 as well. PRGO’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same twice, the average negative surprise being 0.79%.

The company’s shares have lost 11.5% year to date against the industry’s 4.8% growth.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.