Revvity (RVTY) Up 9.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Revvity (RVTY). Shares have added about 9.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Revvity due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Revvity Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

RVTY Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales In Line, '25 EPS View Raised

Revvity reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14 by 3.5%. The bottom line, however, declined 7.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations was 40 cents compared with 77 cents in the prior-year period.

Revenue Details

Based in Waltham, MA, this leading MedTech company reported revenues of $698.9 million, up 2.2% year over year and 1% organically. The top line was almost in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Segmental Details

Revvity reports under two operating segments — Life Sciences and Diagnostics.

Life Sciences

Revenues from this segment totaled $343 million, flat organically year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $101 million, down 9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Diagnostics

This segment’s revenues totaled $345 million, up 3% on a year-over-year basis. Organically, the top line increased 2% year over year.

Adjusted operating income amounted to $89 million, down 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Margin Analysis

Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $241.9 million, up 1.8% year over year. Research and development expenses amounted to $50.8 million, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Adjusted operating income declined 5.7% to $182.4 million from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted operating margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 26.1%, contracting 220 basis points.

Financial Update

The company exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $931.4 million compared with $991.8 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $138.9 million compared with $157 million in the year-ago quarter.

2025 Guidance

Revvity raised its earnings outlook and updated its revenue guidance for 2025.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.90-$5.00 (up from the earlier guidance of $4.85-$4.95). Revenues are now anticipated to be in the band of $2.83-$2.88 billion (previously $2.84-$2.88 billion).

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, Revvity has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Interestingly, Revvity has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Revvity is part of the Zacks Medical Services industry. Over the past month, Danaher (DHR), a stock from the same industry, has gained 6.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2025 more than a month ago.

Danaher reported revenues of $6.05 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +4.4%. EPS of $1.89 for the same period compares with $1.71 a year ago.

Danaher is expected to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, representing no change from the year-ago quarter. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -1.2%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for Danaher. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Danaher Corporation (DHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

