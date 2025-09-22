Markets
Revvity, Profluent To Launch AI-Enhanced Adenine Deaminase Pin-point Base Editing Systems

September 22, 2025 — 08:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) announced a strategic collaboration with Profluent, resulting in a simplified access for customers to a therapeutically relevant base editing toolkit. The new Pin-point configuration allows for increased precision and efficiency, with some combinations being precise to single nucleotide edits without bystander editing.

The company said the combination of the Pin-point platform and a curated selection of Profluent's adenine deaminases are available from Revvity through bundled licensing to significantly expand the number of disease-related mutations that could be addressed using the Pin-point platform and accelerate adoption by therapeutic developers.

