Revvity, Lilly Partner To Expand Access To AI Drug Discovery Models

January 09, 2026 — 08:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) on Friday announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to make Lilly TuneLab, Lilly's AI-driven predictive modeling platform, available through the Revvity Signals platform, expanding access to advanced AI tools for drug discovery.

The collaboration integrates Lilly TuneLab with Revvity's Signals Xynthetica offering, creating a scalable, federated framework that allows biotech companies to apply Lilly's predictive models to their own research programs while keeping proprietary data private and secure.

Lilly TuneLab offers AI and machine-learning models trained on decades of Lilly research data, with performance enhanced through federated learning, while Revvity's Signals platform integrates these models into existing scientific workflows.

As part of the agreement, Revvity and Lilly will jointly fund access for selected participants, including use of Signals One, Signals Xynthetica software, and modeling credits, aiming to lower barriers to AI adoption across the biotech sector.

Revvity shares closed at $101.71 on Thursday, down 1.24%.

