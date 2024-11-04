Revvity, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $94.37 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $9.50 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $684.05 million from $670.74 million last year.

Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $94.37 Mln. vs. $9.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $684.05 Mln vs. $670.74 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.83 - $4.87 Full year revenue guidance: $2.75 - $2.77 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.