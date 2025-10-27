Revvity, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $46.65 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $94.37 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $698.95 million from $684.05 million last year.

Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.65 Mln. vs. $94.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $698.95 Mln vs. $684.05 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.00 Full year revenue guidance: $2.83 - $2.88 Bln

