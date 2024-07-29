Revvity, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $55.360 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $35.559 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $691.685 million from $709.066 million last year.

Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $55.360 Mln. vs. $35.559 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $691.685 Mln vs. $709.066 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 - $4.80 Full year revenue guidance: $2.77 - $2.79 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.