Revvity, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $98.36 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $94.65 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Revvity, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $772.06 million from $729.37 million last year.

Revvity, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

