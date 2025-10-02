Revvity Expands Type 1 Diabetes Program With Sanofi Support

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY), a health science solution provider, on Thursday announced a program for its Type 1 diabetes service, with support from Pharma major Sanofi (SNY). The program includes a population-scale assay for early detection of Type 1 diabetes.

Worldwide, over 9 million people live with Type 1 diabetes (T1D), with more than 0.5 million new cases diagnosed each year, with 90 percent without a family history.

Revvity will develop a T1D 4-plex in vitro diagnostic assay that detects four different biomarkers related to Type 1 Diabetes, using a sample such as blood or serum through a laboratory test. This is based on its existing research-use-only 3-plex assay.

The collaboration with Sanofi is likely to support clinical validation and regulatory submissions of the new T1D 4-plex assay on Revvity's GSP instrument using capillary dried blood spot and venous specimens.

In addition, Revvity and Sanofi are collaborating to expand a research-only diabetes-related test into a clinically approved test. The service is currently only available as a Laboratory Developed Test at the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments and College of American Pathologists accredited Revvity Omics laboratory in Pittsburgh, US.

"The expansion of autoantibody testing from research-use towards convenient, affordable, high-quality and high-throughput commercial platforms such as Revvity GSP may accelerate the transition to a new clinical standard of care where people with T1D are diagnosed as early as possible," said Shirley Gil Parrado, global head of autoimmune type 1 diabetes at Sanofi.

In 2024, Revvity reported a revenue of more than $2.7 billion and has customers in more than 160 countries.

RVTY is currently trading at $92.01, up 0.29%; SNY is up 0.60% at $50.06.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.