Revvity To Acquire ACD/Labs For Undisclosed Sum

November 10, 2025 — 08:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Revvity, Inc. (RVTY), a diagnostic and health sciences company, Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ACD/Labs, a provider of scientific software solutions.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to expand the breadth and depth of Revvity Signals' solution as ACD /Labs has tools like Spectrus Platform which provides advanced spectral analysis, Percepta Platform which provides AI-driven molecular property and ADMET prediction and other specialized applications.

"By integrating ACD/Labs' technologies into the Revvity Signals platform, we're giving our customers across pharmaceuticals and material sciences a truly unified SaaS environment-one that connects molecular design, analytical science, and manufacturing quality control within a single, end-to-end solution. This acquisition adds meaningful value to our portfolio and reinforces the importance of analytical sciences as a driver of innovation across disciplines.", commented Kevin Willoe, president of Revvity Signals Software.

The acquisition is expected to close in late Q4 2025.

In pre-market activity, RVTY shares were trading at $88.79, down 2.26% on the New York Stock Exchange.

