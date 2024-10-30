News & Insights

Revolver Resources to Hold Online AGM in November

Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd (AU:RRR) has released an update.

Revolver Resources Holdings Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting online on November 28, 2024. Key topics include the review of the company’s financial reports and a resolution on the re-election of director Brian MacDonald. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on the proposed resolutions.

