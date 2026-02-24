Revolve Group, Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $18.55 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $12.33 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $324.37 million from $293.72 million last year.

Revolve Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.55 Mln. vs. $12.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $324.37 Mln vs. $293.72 Mln last year.

