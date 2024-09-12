Revolutionizing Bitcoin Mining: The Power of Three-Phase Systems

Bitcoin mining has seen exponential growth since the first ASIC miner was shipped in 2013, improving hardware efficiency from 1,200 J/TH to just 15 J/TH. While these advancements were driven by better chip technology, we're now reaching the limits of silicon-based semiconductors. As further efficiency gains plateau, the focus must shift to optimizing other aspects of mining operations—particularly the power setup.

Three-phase power has emerged as a superior alternative to single-phase power in bitcoin mining. With more ASICs being designed for three-phase voltage input, future mining infrastructure should consider adopting a uniform 480v three-phase system, especially given its abundance and scalability across North America.

Understanding Single-Phase and Three-Phase Power

To comprehend the significance of three-phase power in bitcoin mining, it's essential first to understand the basics of single-phase and three-phase power systems.

Single-phase power is the most common type of power supply used in residential settings. It consists of two wires: one live wire and one neutral wire. The voltage in a single-phase system oscillates sinusoidally, providing power that reaches a peak and then drops to zero twice during each cycle.

Imagine you are pushing a person on a swing. With each push, the swing moves forward and then comes back, reaching a peak height and then descending back to the lowest point before you push again.

Just like the swing, a single-phase power system has periods of maximum and zero power delivery. This can lead to inefficiencies, especially when consistent power is required, although this inefficiency is negligible in residential applications. However, it becomes significant in high-demand, industrial-scale operations like bitcoin mining.

Three-phase power, on the other hand, is commonly used in industrial and commercial settings. It consists of three live wires, providing a more constant and reliable power flow.

In the same swing analogy, imagine you have three people pushing the swing, but each person is pushing at different intervals. One person pushes the swing just as it starts to slow down from the first push, another pushes it a third of the way through the cycle, and the third person pushes it two-thirds of the way through. The result is a swing that moves much more smoothly and consistently because it’s being pushed continuously from different angles, maintaining a constant motion.

Similarly, a three-phase power system ensures a constant and balanced power flow, resulting in higher efficiency and reliability, particularly beneficial for high-demand applications like bitcoin mining.

The Evolution of Bitcoin Mining Power Requirements

Bitcoin mining has come a long way since its inception, with significant changes in power requirements over the years.

Before 2013, miners relied on CPUs and GPUs to mine bitcoins. The real game-changer came with the development of ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) miners as the bitcoin network grew and competition increased. These devices are specifically designed for the purpose of mining bitcoins, offering unparalleled efficiency and performance. However, the increased power requirements of these machines necessitated advancements in power supply systems.

In 2016, a top-of-the-line miner was capable of computing 13 TH/s with a power consumption of approximately 1,300 watts (W). While considered highly inefficient by today’s standards, mining with this rig was profitable due to the low network competition at that time. However, to generate meaningful profits in today’s competitive landscape, institutional miners now rely on rigs that demand around 3,510 W.

The limitations of single-phase power systems has come to the fore as the power requirements of ASIC and the efficiency demands of high-performance mining operations grows. The transition to three-phase power became a logical step to support the growing energy needs of the industry.

480v Three-Phase in Bitcoin Mining

Efficiency First

480v three-phase power has long been the standard in industrial settings across North America, South America, and other regions. This widespread adoption is due to its numerous benefits in terms of efficiency, cost savings, and scalability. The consistency and reliability of 480v three-phase power make it ideal for operations that demand greater operational uptime and fleet efficiency, especially in a post-halving world.

One of the primary benefits of three-phase power is its ability to deliver higher power density, which reduces energy losses and ensures that mining equipment operates at optimal performance levels.

Additionally, implementing a three-phase power system can lead to significant savings in electrical infrastructure costs. Fewer transformers, smaller wiring, and reduced need for voltage stabilization equipment contribute to lower installation and maintenance expenses.

For example, a load requiring 17.3 kilowatts of power at 208v three-phase would need a current of 48 amps. However, if the same load is supplied by a 480v source, the current requirement drops to just 24 amps. This halving of the current not only reduces power loss but also minimizes the need for thicker, more expensive wiring​​.

Scalability

As mining operations expand, the ability to easily add more capacity without major overhauls to the power infrastructure is crucial. The high availability of systems and components designed for 480v three-phase power makes it easier for miners to scale their operations efficiently​​.

As the bitcoin mining industry evolves, there is a clear trend towards the development of more three-phase compliant ASICs. Designing mining facilities with a 480v three-phase configuration not only addresses current inefficiencies but also future-proofs the infrastructure. This allows miners to seamlessly integrate newer technologies that are likely to be designed with three-phase power compatibility in mind​​.

As shown in the table below, the immersion-cooling and hydro-cooling techniques are superior methods in scaling up bitcoin mining operations in terms of reaching higher hashrate output. But to support such a much higher computation capacity, the configuration of three-phase power becomes necessary for maintaining a similar level of power efficiency. In short, this will lead to a higher operational profit with the same profit margin percentage.

Implementing Three-Phase Power in Bitcoin Mining Operations

Transitioning to a three-phase power system requires careful planning and execution. Here are the key steps involved in implementing three-phase power in bitcoin mining operations.

Assessing Power Requirements

The first step in implementing a three-phase power system is to assess the power requirements of the mining operation. This involves calculating the total power consumption of all mining equipment and determining the appropriate capacity for the power system.

Upgrading Electrical Infrastructure

Upgrading the electrical infrastructure to support a three-phase power system may involve installing new transformers, wiring, and circuit breakers. It's essential to work with qualified electrical engineers to ensure that the installation meets safety and regulatory standards.

Configuring ASIC Miners for Three-Phase Power

Many modern ASIC miners are designed to operate on three-phase power. However, older models may require modifications or the use of power conversion equipment. Configuring the miners to run on three-phase power is a critical step in maximizing efficiency.

Implementing Redundancy and Backup Systems

To ensure uninterrupted mining operations, it's essential to implement redundancy and backup systems. This includes installing backup generators, uninterruptible power supplies, and redundant power circuits to protect against power outages and equipment failures.

Monitoring and Maintenance

Once the three-phase power system is operational, continuous monitoring and maintenance are crucial to ensure optimal performance. Regular inspections, load balancing, and proactive maintenance can help identify and address potential issues before they impact operations.

Conclusion

The future of bitcoin mining lies in the efficient utilization of power resources. As advancements in chip processing technologies reach their limits, focusing on power setup becomes increasingly critical. Three-phase power, particularly a 480v system, offers numerous advantages that can revolutionize bitcoin mining operations.

By providing higher power density, improved efficiency, reduced infrastructure costs, and scalability, three-phase power systems can support the growing demands of the mining industry. Implementing such a system requires careful planning and execution, but the benefits far outweigh the challenges.

As the bitcoin mining industry continues to evolve, embracing three-phase power can pave the way for more sustainable and profitable operations. With the right infrastructure in place, miners can harness the full potential of their equipment and stay ahead in the competitive world of bitcoin mining.

This is a guest post by Christian Lucas, Strategy at Bitdeer. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.