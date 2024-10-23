Revolution Medicines presents data from RMC-6236 Monotherapy Study

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) announced encouraging antitumor activity and safety/tolerability data for RMC-6236, its RAS multi-selective inhibitor, in patients with previously treated pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, or PDAC. These updated results were presented during a late-breaking poster session at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, October 23-25. The RMC-6236-001 Phase 1/1b study is a multicenter, open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study designed to evaluate RMC-6236 as monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations or wild-type RAS. As of the July 23, 2024 data cutoff date, a total of 127 patients previously treated for PDAC were treated with RMC-6236 at doses ranging from 160 mg to 300 mg once daily. RMC-6236 appeared to be generally well tolerated at dose levels ranging from 160 mg to 300 mg QD and showed an overall safety profile consistent with previously reported results. No new safety signals were observed. The most common treatment-related adverse events, or TRAEs, were rash and GI-related toxicities that were primarily Grade 1 or 2 in severity. The most common reported Grade greater than or equal to3 TRAEs were rash, stomatitis, and diarrhea. TRAEs leading to dose modification occurred in 35% of patients with no treatment discontinuations due to TRAE. The average dose intensity across doses ranging from 160 mg to 300 mg was 92%.

