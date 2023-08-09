Revocable or Irrevocable: Which Trust Should You Trust With Your Money?

A trust is a fiduciary arrangement that allows a third party -- the trustee -- to hold assets on behalf of beneficiaries, and lays out how and when those assets are to be distributed. They can be indispensable instruments in wealth management and financial planning.

Trusts come in many flavors. The main types are revocable trusts and irrevocable trusts. They certainly share common features -- both will keep your assets out of probate (wills don't do that) -- but each has unique characteristics, advantages, and drawbacks.

The flexibility of revocable trusts

A revocable trust, also known as a living trust, offers maximum control to the grantor, the person establishing the trust. You'll also see that person referred to as the trustor. Either way, you as the trustor will retain control over the assets, and can amend the trust -- including changing its beneficiaries -- or dissolve it entirely as your circumstances or wishes change.

But that flexibility comes at a cost: Assets within a revocable trust are still considered part of your taxable estate, which means they could be subject to estate taxes. They also don't provide the same kind of protection against creditors that irrevocable trusts provide since you retain control of the assets.

Laws vary from state to state, and things change. Check with a qualified estate planning attorney, someone who does this for a living. Don't go it alone, unless you're a trained, experienced expert in these matters yourself. Most of us aren't.

Irrevocable trusts: secure but unalterable

"Irrevocable" may sound like legal jargon, but the meaning here is plain and literal. An irrevocable trust cannot be altered, amended, or revoked by the trustor once it's created.

That may sound daunting, but the security provided by an irrevocable trust is worth the loss of flexibility for many people. Removing assets from your control and your estate can reduce estate taxes. Irrevocable trusts also generally protect assets if you become incapacitated or are sued.

There are myriad types of these trusts. One that might prove particularly useful for many is the qualified personal residence trust (QPRT). You can transfer your home -- or maybe that beach place -- into a QPRT for a specified term of years while you retain the right to live in the home during the trust term. After the end of the term, the home passes on to your beneficiaries, and you've avoided potential estate tax on the future appreciation in the home's value.

However, the lack of flexibility can make irrevocable trusts less desirable if your needs evolve.

Making the right choice

Generally expect planners to recommend revocable trusts, especially with the increase in the federal lifetime exemption amount now at a current $12,920,000. That means most estates won't face federal estate (or death) taxes and the flexibility and control of revocable trusts becomes the deciding factor. But that's not permanent. Unless Congress acts before then, the exemption will be cut in half in 2026 -- still a hefty $6 million plus -- and then adjusted for inflation.

Ultimately, the choice between a revocable and irrevocable trust is a deeply personal decision, hinging on multiple factors like your financial situation, changeable family dynamics, and what purposes you want the trust -- and your money -- to serve. Is it your family's financial security? To protect your assets from taxes and creditors? To leave a legacy for charity? All or some of the above?

Remember, a revocable trust provides flexibility and control but lacks strong protection against creditors and taxation. An irrevocable trust offers significant asset protection and potential tax advantages, but at the expense of flexibility.

Consult with an estate planning attorney to help you decide the best way forward. Again, consider letting experts guide you through this. That bears repeating. With careful planning, choosing the right trust, or a combination of them, can help ensure your assets are protected and distributed the way you intend.

The $21,756 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $21,756 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.