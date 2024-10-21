REVO Insurance Executes Share Buyback Operations

REVO S.p.A. (IT:REVO) has released an update.

REVO Insurance S.p.A., an innovative Italian insurance company listed on the Euronext STAR Milan market, executed operations on its own shares from October 14 to October 18, 2024, acquiring a total of 4,000 shares. The company, with a focus on non-life insurance and SME sectors, emphasizes technological leadership, including blockchain, to enhance its operations.

