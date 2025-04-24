A Review of the U.S. Inflation Landscape

It’s time to review the U.S. Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) landscape. In order to do that, our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, looks at six U.S. inflation measures, using Percent Change from a Year Ago. He’s here now to do just that.

1. First of all, what are the six inflation measures?

2. What are the key take aways from your review?

3. Is consumer price inflation on the rise? Can you adequately size up U.S. inflation without also looking at wholesale price inflation?

4. What do you say about the prospects of stagflation this year?

5. What about the prospects for a recession this year, or just a meaningful slowdown, given the tariff situation?

6. Do we need to see some good news regarding tariffs in order to see optimism on the U.S. economy, especially in the trade war with China?

7. Speaking of tariffs, Fed Chairman Powell said last Friday that the Fed will stand down on rate cuts because of them. What do you see that meaning for Fed policy this year?

8. Is there a way to tell how long it might be before economic uncertainty translates into a major decline in consumer confidence?

9. What does the global economic picture look like?

10. As far as stocks on your radar, you picked two major Japanese conglomerate stocks, and one U.S. financial firm. Sony ( SONY ), Hitachi ( HTHIY ) and CME Group ( CME ).



Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on inflation and more.

With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.