Review Of SoFi’s Free Financial Advisor Service

While they say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, SoFi offers a free financial consultation service that might just be the next best thing.

SoFi launched a service providing no-cost access to financial advisors in 2018. It was initially limited to SoFi investing customers, but recently the company has opened the service up to all SoFi members.

I first heard about SoFi’s service in early 2023, when people in personal finance groups I follow started discussing the program. Every inquiry about it was met by a flood of comments saying the service was surely a waste of time, and probably just an opportunity for the company to upsell users on their other products.

As an extremely curious person, I’ll never, ever turn down an opportunity to talk about money. So I decided to take a run at SoFi’s free financial advisors to see for myself how it works.

Here’s the TL:DR: The naysayers are wrong. I found the SoFi free financial consultation program to be an excellent tool worth using to guide you on your path to financial stability.

What Is SoFi’s Free CFP Service?

Founded in 2011, SoFi is an online personal finance company and bank headquartered in San Francisco. SoFi offers a wide range of financial services, from bank accounts, student loans and home mortgages, to auto loans, credit cards and an investing platform.

For customers who use any of these services, SoFi offers a no-cost financial planning call with a certified financial planner (CFP), even if they don’t have an investment account with SoFi.

It’s simple to make an appointment on SoFi’s website. A form presents you with a range of dates and times to book your appointment. The calls take place via Zoom or by phone, and there can be follow-up calls with the same CFP who handled your initial consultation.

Is the SoFi Free Financial Advisor Consultation Worth It?

Before I go further, here’s a disclosure: When I scheduled my call with a SoFi financial advisor, I had no plans to write a review of the service, and at no point during the consultation did I imply that I was planning to write this article.

My original reason for reaching out to SoFi was simply to get a second opinion on whether my spouse and I should decrease our 401(k) contributions and increase contributions to non-retirement investment accounts in order to reach our goal of my spouse retiring 11 years from now.

With this goal in mind, I made an appointment. The online booking process was simple. Appointment availability was plentiful, with timeslots available as soon as five days after the date I booked.

Once you select an appointment, you enter your contact information and answer seven basic questions about your personal finances. You’re also given the opportunity to describe what you’re hoping to accomplish with the call.

My First Call With a SoFi Financial Advisor

My first call was with Greg Palmieri, a CFP and associate manager of financial planning at SoFi. He asked me to clarify what I needed help with, and then he presented me with three options:

He could simply answer my question—should we decrease our 401(k) contributions to increase our taxable contributions? He could give me access to RightCapital, a financial planning tool that would let me play around with different contribution scenarios and see which might offer the best outcome. He could collect all my information, do a more in-depth assessment himself and then schedule a follow up call with me.

I opted for the third option, since I wanted a complete overview of the issue at hand from an outside perspective. This would let him answer my question with the big picture in mind.

Palmieri spent the rest of our initial call gathering my financial information, a process that was expedited because I had thoroughly planned for the call—I’ve shared the spreadsheet I created below.

He asked me if there was anything else he needed to know about the data I was providing. Not all CFPs do this, and in my opinion it’s the perfect example of what makes SoFi’s service so valuable. Among other things, I took the opportunity to tell him that I do not keep a large cash emergency fund because I have dozens of buckets to pull money from in an emergency, and our bare-bones expenses are less than 20% of our income.

Because Palmieri took the time to inquire whether he had everything he needed, and then really listened to my answer, he was able to give meaningful advice instead of telling me on the second call that I needed to stop investing and build up a cash emergency fund.

Personal finance should be personal. When advisors take a one-size-fits-all approach without taking the time to listen, the quality of their advice suffers.

RightCapital Financial Planning Software

Here’s another great advantage of SoFi’s service: Access to RightCapital financial planning software. This alone makes it worth setting up a call with a SoFi CFP.

While no financial planning tool is perfect, RightCapital comes pretty close. It allows you to plug in almost any financial variable you can think of, from inflation rates to loan balances, and see how it could impact your financial plan over the long term.

RightCapital is an independent, third-party product that is used by many financial advisors and financial planners.

My Follow-Up Call With SoFi

My second call with SoFi is what really impressed me. I’ve been a follower of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement for years, and you would not believe how many advisors still think it’s not possible or advisable to pull money from retirement accounts early.

Not only did Palmieri know the ins and outs of less-common strategies, like Roth IRA conversion ladders and 72(t) distributions, but he was able to apply that knowledge to our situation and give me applicable advice.

I had been talking with fellow FIRE enthusiasts for weeks about reducing our 401(k) contributions. The group consensus was that I needed to build up my non-retirement accounts. I went into the call with SoFi fully expecting to be told the same.

Palmieri had entered my data into RightCapital and run monte carlo simulations. This is a financial analysis technique where you test different investment portfolios in different historical market scenarios in order to get a feel for how an investing strategy might fare under different conditions.

He told me that his analysis showed that reducing our 401(k) contributions not only raised the amount of taxes we would pay over our lifetimes but also increased the risk of our portfolio value failing by about 5%.

While the math supported continuing to max out contributions to our tax-advantaged retirement accounts, I was still concerned about the lack of flexibility of this approach. But Palmieri took the time to discuss some of my fears and game out worst-case scenarios to illustrate the flexibility I already have with my existing retirement accounts.

After our call, Palmieri gave me access to RightCapital to play around with the numbers and see different scenarios in more depth. Scheduling more follow-up calls with him was also an option, if I ever wanted to check in if my financial situation changed.

How to Prepare for a SoFi Financial Advisor Consultation

Doing some preparatory work ahead of time will exponentially improve the advice you get during your call with a SoFi financial advisor. At a minimum, you should gather the following information before your first call:

What are your short-term financial goals?

What are your long-term financial goals?

Paystubs for you and your spouse (if applicable).

Current balances of all investment accounts, such as 401(k), IRA, HSA, 529. Ideally, you should also know the percentage of each balance that’s in stocks vs. bonds.

Your total debt balances from all sources, plus monthly payments and interest rates for each.

Current balances of savings accounts.

What are your monthly contributions to savings and investments?

A high and low estimate of your monthly expenses.

You can’t know financial information that you don’t track. If you have no idea how much you’re spending monthly, you need to start tracking it right away. A financial advisor can’t give you good advice if you don’t understand your monthly expenses.

Budgeting apps like Mint, Personal Capital, Rocket Money or You Need A Budget (YNAB) are great tools for tracking spending across multiple accounts and cards. I’ve been using one since 2011, and tracking my spending over time has become the single most valuable practice in my personal finance arsenal.

Worksheets for Your Financial Advisor Consultation

I had my first interaction with a financial advisor in 2016. In the years since that first appointment, I’ve interacted with dozens of advisors, and along the way I’ve built a spreadsheet where I keep all of the data I know they’ll ask for in one place.

Going through the process of collecting this information can be almost as valuable as consulting with an advisor. Seeing everything in black and white can help you determine what you’re already doing well and where you might need to focus to improve.

Here is a downloadable template of the spreadsheet I use, please feel free to download it and use it for your purposes.

Download template here

My Verdict on SoFI’s Free Financial Advisor Service

My two 30-minute calls left me very impressed with SoFi’s free financial advisor service, and I would not hesitate to recommend it to anyone. Opening a bank account with SoFi gives you access to the consultations, not to mention a high-yield savings account plus a sign-up bonus of $50 to $250, depending on the size of your direct deposit.

SoFi financial advisors will surely get the big things right. They’ll advise you to build an emergency fund, pay down high-interest debt, save for retirement, maximize your employer’s 401(k) match, get life insurance and make an estate plan.

But the true test of a financial advisor is what they say when you present them with a unique situation, which tests their knowledge and forces them to think outside the box. This is exactly what I did, and I was pleasantly surprised by the breadth of Palmieri’s knowledge and his ability to tailor advice to exactly what I needed.

While I made every effort to go through this process as an average person would—in an attempt to get a regular experience—I have more than a decade of experience working as a retirement and personal finance writer. I spend my days talking about my personal finances, my financial goals and my strategies in a way that makes it very clear I have a very solid foundational knowledge.

At no point did the SoFi financial advisor attempt to get me to invest with SoFi or purchase one of the company’s products. While we did discuss increasing my life insurance policy, he did not refer me to anyone.

I can’t guarantee SoFi wouldn’t have tried to sell me on moving investments to SoFi if I’d been more of a novice, but it was never mentioned in my two calls with them. But go try for yourself, and let me know how it went.

