Revelation Bio To Share New Data From PRIME Study Of Gemini In March

(RTTNews) - Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) is preparing to showcase new clinical data that could mark an important step forward in the treatment of kidney disease. The company announced that findings from its PRIME study will be presented at the International Conference on Advances in Critical Care Nephrology (AKI & CRRT 2026), scheduled to take place in San Diego on March 29, 2026.

The PRIME study evaluated Gemini, Revelation's investigational therapy designed to rebalance the innate immune response in patients with stage 3 and 4 chronic kidney disease. According to the company, Gemini successfully normalized hyperinflammation and restored immune competence, outcomes that could have significant implications for both acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Robin Marsden, Senior Vice President of Biology, will lead the presentation, highlighting the potential of Gemini to address conditions where inflammation and immune dysfunction play a central role.

Gemini is based on Revelation's proprietary formulation of phosphorylated hexaacyl disaccharide (PHAD), a toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4) agonist. By stimulating TLR4, the therapy aims to correct dysregulated inflammation, a hallmark of kidney injury and disease progression. The company is advancing Gemini across several programs, including GEMINI-AKI for acute kidney injury, GEMINI-CKD for chronic kidney disease, GEM-PBI for severe burn-related hyperinflammation and infection, and GEMINI-PSI for the prevention of post-surgical infection.

Acute kidney injury remains a major challenge in critical care, affecting more than 10 percent of hospitalized patients and over half of those admitted to intensive care units. Severe cases often require dialysis, which carries high mortality rates and increases the risk of progression to chronic kidney disease. Current treatment options are limited, underscoring the need for new approaches that can intervene earlier and more effectively.

James Rolke, CEO of Revelation Biosciences, described the upcoming presentation as a key milestone in the company's strategy. He emphasized that engaging with healthcare providers at the conference will help shape the path toward later-stage clinical studies, where Gemini's potential can be more fully assessed.

