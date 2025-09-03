Rev Group Posts 65% Profit Jump in Q3

Key Points Consolidated net sales (GAAP) increased 11.3% to $644.9 million in Q3 FY2025 compared to Q3 FY2024, significantly outpacing underlying estimates due to strength in Specialty Vehicles.

Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share climbed to $0.79, up 64.6% from Q3 FY2024, well above consensus forecasts.

Management raised full-year FY2025 guidance for net sales, earnings, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow following stronger-than-expected operating performance.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG), a manufacturer of specialty and recreational vehicles, reported its Q3 FY2025 results on September 3, 2025. The company reported higher sales (GAAP) and profit (non-GAAP) than analysts had expected, driven mainly by robust demand and operational gains in its Specialty Vehicles segment. Consolidated revenue (GAAP) reached $644.9 million, with diluted non-GAAP earnings per share climbed to $0.79. These results were notably above consensus estimates. Management described the period as one of robust growth in shipments and earnings, and raised expectations for full-year FY2025 sales, profit, and free cash flow.

Metric Q3 2025(Three Months Ended July 31, 2025) Q3 2024(Three Months Ended July 31, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Diluted, Non-GAAP) $0.79 $0.48 64.6 % Revenue (GAAP) $644.9 million $579.4 million 11.3% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $64.1 million $45.2 million 41.8% Net Income (GAAP) $29.1 million $18.0 million 61.7 % Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(Nine Months Ended July 31) $136.3 million N/A NM

Understanding Rev Group's Business Model

Rev Group operates two main business divisions: Specialty Vehicles and Recreational Vehicles. The Specialty Vehicles segment produces fire trucks, ambulances, and other emergency and commercial vehicles mainly for government agencies and municipalities. The Recreational Vehicles division constructs motorhomes and campers for retail customers.

The company’s performance is tightly linked to operational efficiency, product innovation, and market diversification. It also generates recurring revenue by providing aftermarket parts and services for its installed base of vehicles. Management has focused on optimizing manufacturing, supply chain management, and expanding customized product offerings.

Quarterly Highlights and Segment Performance

The most recent quarter saw a sharp outperformance, especially in the Specialty Vehicles segment. Excluding the $44.2 million revenue from the now-divested Bus Manufacturing Businesses in the prior year’s quarter, underlying consolidated sales increased 20.5%. This resulted in segment net sales of $483.3 million, up 24.6% from the prior year after adjusting for the bus impact. Specialty Vehicles also saw a notable rise in adjusted EBITDA, which grew 71.4% after that adjustment.

The specialty segment's backlog increased to $4.28 billion, a rise of $161 million from the same time last year, reflecting sustained demand for fire apparatus and ambulance units. Management cited both higher shipments and improved product mix as contributing factors. The quarter included investments in new capacity, such as the Spartan Emergency Response facility in Brandon, South Dakota, designed to boost throughput of custom and semi-custom vehicles. Margin expansion was supported by pricing gains and product mix, though inflation and tariffs presented some headwinds.

The Recreational Vehicles segment delivered more mixed results. Segment sales increased 9.7% to $161.7 million, but backlog decreased to $224.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the Recreational Vehicles segment fell 13.8% to $8.1 million, and margin slipped to 5.0%, impacted by tariffs on imported luxury van chassis and increased dealer assistance costs. Management explained that price changes and internal cost reductions did not fully offset these outside pressures.

Operating profit and cash flow trends were favorable at the consolidated level. Trade working capital dropped to $191.6 million from $248.2 million at the end of the prior fiscal year, supporting a stable balance sheet and liquidity position.

The company declared a $0.06 per share quarterly dividend, continuing its established payout program. No share repurchases occurred this quarter, though $142.4 million remains authorized for future buybacks.

Looking Forward: Guidance and Investor Focus

Following the strong quarterly results, management raised its full-year FY2025 guidance for multiple metrics. The new forecasts are net sales of $2.40–$2.45 billion, net income of $95–$108 million, adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $220–$230 million, and free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $140–$150 million. These increases reflect outperformance across revenue, margin, and cash flow.

Going into the remainder of the year, investors will be tracking the ability of Specialty Vehicles to sustain momentum and throughput, as well as continued pressure in the Recreational Vehicles segment from tariffs and soft demand. While the large order backlog in Specialty Vehicles provides revenue visibility, there is some risk if government or municipal purchasing slows. The company’s increased capital deployment for plant expansion and modernization should further support operational efficiency, but successful project execution will be key to translating this investment into results.

The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.06 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

