REV Group, Inc. (REVG) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Drew Konop -- Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

All right. Thanks, John. Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Earlier today, we issued our first quarter fiscal 2022 results.

A copy of the release is available on our website at investors.revgroup.com. Today's call is being webcast and the slide presentation which includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures is available on our website. Please refer now to slide two of that presentation. Our remarks and answers will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks include, among others, matters that we have described in our Form 8-K filed with the SEC earlier today and other filings we make with the SEC. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, which may not be updated until our next quarterly earnings call, if at all. All references on this call to a quarter or a year are to our fiscal quarter or fiscal year, unless otherwise stated. Joining me on the call today are our president and CEO, Rod Rushing, as well as our CFO, Mark Skonieczny.

Please turn to slide three, and I'll turn the call over to Rod.

Rod Rushing -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Drew, and good morning to everyone joining us on today's call. This morning, I'll provide an overview of the quarter's consolidated performance and then move to commercial, operating and financial highlights achieved within the quarter before turning it over to Mark for detailed segment financials. During the quarter, we continued to experience external supply chain challenges across our businesses. Results were impacted by lower starts affecting completions and increased rework driving inefficiencies.

These impacts to our performance stem from supply side constraints that began in the third quarter of last year and have continued through the current reporting quarter. Chassis inventory has improved sequentially but is still measurably down on prior year compare. We have received deliveries against allocations in chassis later in cycle and at a reduced fill rate. This created challenges within our production planning and materials processes.

We also experienced an increased positive code case rate that grew throughout the quarter. Exiting fiscal 2021, the enterprise had only 12 new positive cases in October. The new positive case number grew to 158 in the month of December and then to 615 in the month of January. In total, we estimate we lost approximately 45,000 total labor hours to COVID-related absenteeism.

As demonstrated by our first quarter consolidated results, the impact and ability to navigate through these external headwinds varies within our segments. Both our commercial and recreation segments delivered year-on-year revenue and EBITDA growth, while our fire and emergency segment, which has a more fragmented supply base and relies more on a single-source components experienced a drop in revenue and EBITDA. So like many other industrials, we continue to work through a difficult environment. While I always expect that we should do better, our team continues to work with these problems daily and continue to serve our customers.

I'm very confident that the work we are doing will deliver increased value when we get back to a more stable operating environment. First quarter consolidated net sales of $537 million decreased 3% versus $554 million in the first quarter of last year. The decrease was driven by lower sales in fire and emergency segment, partially offset by increase within commercial and recreation segments and price realization from our commercial actions that we've implemented over the past 12 months. Consolidated EBITDA of $18.3 million was down $5 million from $23 million in the prior period.

Solid results in the commercial and recreation segments offset lingering headwinds in the fire and emergency segment. The decrease in F&E was primarily due to lower volume, resulting in fewer vehicle starts, rework and labor inefficiencies. The increase in the commercial segment was driven by higher volumes in school bus and terminal truck sales. The growth in recreation segment performance was a result of increased throughput from Renegade and Midwest, as well as price realization.

Turning to slide four. We had several accomplishments within the quarter that I would like to highlight. First, end market demand across our portfolio of products continues at record levels. We exited the quarter with a record $3.4 billion backlog, an increase of 69% versus the prior year.

Each segment's backlog is a respective record, resulting from strong order intake. Municipal budgets remain healthy backed by tax collection and federal stimulus that, in many cases, has yet to be allocated. We believe broadly that the money is still finding its way through the budgetary and approval process. We continue to work with third parties to connect unallocated federal stimulus dollars to our customers.

This has contributed to a book-to-bill ratio of greater than one for seven consecutive quarters. Within the first quarter, we recorded a book-to-bill of 1.4 times, positioning us for growth in fiscal 2023. As our backlog has grown to $3.4 billion, our purchasing organization has remained focused on expanding our supply base, anticipating inflationary pressures over the next 18 months. Within the quarter, we experienced a greater number of inbound price increase requests.

The team has worked diligently to limit these impacts through dual sourcing, leveraging offshore resources and increasing the number of e-auctions. We have implemented additional forward pricing actions to offset the forward inflation of raw materials, components, labor and transportation. And additionally, we have worked with our channel partners to reprice portions of our backlog. Shortly after we closed the first fiscal quarter, our ENC municipal transit business announced the first order for its access battery electric bus.

It was an order for six buses by First Transit, a leader in university mobility solutions for operation at Emory University in Atlanta. The University recently joined the race to zero, a coalition of educational institutions devoted to achieving 0 carbon emissions. The ENC access is the first battery electric bus order for the Atlanta campus and the bus will contribute to the goal of creating more sustainable campus. We're also excited that this battery electric access bus has recently completed Altoona testing.

This is a major step entry into fleets funded by the Federal Transit Administration. Transit agencies typically secure a large portion of their capital cost of a new bus from FTA funds. The bipartisan infrastructure law past November authorizes up to $108 billion in funding for the FTA over the next five years, a significant increase from its FAST Act predecessor. With efforts like the race to zero, we are provided a great opportunity to enter new markets and grow our market share as the industry transitions to these new powertrains.

We are focused on developing industry-leading technologies and features. The ENC lineup of zero-emission buses includes not only this battery electric platform, but a first-generation hydrogen fuel cell platform and a flexible diesel hybrid that is allowed to operate in green zones. Within the recreation segment, consumer confidence remains high and demand for RVs continues to be strong. In January, we completed our most successful RV SuperShow.

This included strong sales from motorized categories. And even though our campers and trailers had less units on display, we sold more than any of the shows over the past 10 years. Our Lance RV business is West Coast-based and serves the higher-end travel trailer and camper markets, holding a leading market share position in this category. We have explored expanding distribution to the eastern and southern markets.

However, it has proven logistically challenging and has been difficult to keep pace with the unprecedented demand on the West Coast. To build our Lance's success and to grow our recreation segment, we've announced that we are leveraging our Decatur, Indiana campus for added production of Lance travel trailers. The expansion serves growth opportunity in terms of geography, fulfilling our existing dealer base and enables us to reach new customers. Finally, at our investor day last April, we detailed balanced capital allocation philosophy.

We've increased our capital budget over the past two years to pursue strategic organic investments. I just mentioned an opportunity within the recreation segment that we feel will create shareholder value. On the M&A front, we have been reviewing opportunities, but valuations are challenging, and we intend to remain disciplined. Within the first quarter, we directed capital allocation efforts to returning cash to our shareholders.

Last year, after reinstating our quarterly cash dividend and reaching our target leverage ratio, we obtained a $150 million share repurchase authorization. Our goal was not only to offset stock-based compensation dilution, but also to be opportunistic. Within the first quarter, we deployed $24 million to share repurchases and bought back 2 million shares. Combined with the $3 million paid for our quarterly cash dividend, we have returned a total of $27 million to our shareholders.

We are committed to this balanced approach that we expect will deliver shareholder value. I will now turn it over to Mark for details on our first quarter financial performance. Mark?

Mark Skonieczny -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Rod, and good morning, everyone. Please turn to page five of the slide deck as I move to a review of our segment level performance. Fire and emergency first quarter segment sales were $237 million, a decrease of 15% compared to the prior year. The decrease in net sales was primarily a result of fewer shipments of fire apparatus and ambulance units, partially offset by price realization of units in the backlog.

Within the first fiscal quarter, our production rates experienced a typical seasonal slowdown due to fewer working days or holidays. However, production downtime was compounded by a spike of positive COVID cases. Throughout the quarter, cases rose from 22 positives in November to a peak of 375 in January, including required close contact quarantines, the total first quarter impact was nearly 30,000 of lost labor hours. Entering the second quarter, we are encouraged that the rate of positive cases has dropped significantly, and we are currently experiencing lower out of plant absenteeism, enabling greater productivity.

As Rod indicated, F&E completions have also been impacted by fewer vehicle starts that began in the third quarter of last year and carried through the first quarter. Within the Ambulance division, the number of stockout parts have started to improve. In the third and fourth quarters, starts and completions were faced with 60 to 70 missing parts per vehicle. Today, that number is nearing 40.

In the fire division, the biggest challenges have been related to industrywide shortages of axles, wiring harnesses and electronic components. We continue to work with our current supply base, as well as alternate suppliers to improve product availability. Where necessary, we are also developing alternative engineered solutions to open other avenues of component supply. As an example, one of our high-volume wire harness assemblies uses the same connectors used heavily within the auto industry, which are in short supply.

Our engineering team developed a solution that will allow alternative sourcing of connectors, expected to be in production within the fiscal second quarter. As we receive increased shipments of these newly sourced components, we expect to be in a better position to complete units and accelerate starts. F&E segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.8% decreased 280 basis points versus last year.

The decrease was primarily a result of lower volume, supply chain disruptions, labor inefficiencies and inflationary pressures, partially offset by pricing realization. Lost volume and sales would typically convert at a 15% decremental but the recent inefficiencies we've experienced have resulted in a 20% decremental impact both year on year and sequentially. We expect supply chain challenges to continue in the near term. However, the actions we have taken, combined with an improved supply chain and increased attendance are expected to lessen headwinds in the back half of the year.

The wind-down and closure of our KME production facility in Pennsylvania and Virginia remain on track. Our unadjusted first quarter results include $5.8 million of charges related to these closures, $4.4 million for restructuring and restructuring-related activities and $1.4 million of accelerated depreciation on buildings and equipment as it reaches its final use date. The transition and ramp of production for KME backlog at other facilities being impacted by supply chain and labor disruptions I highlighted earlier; this has resulted in slower progress on new starts than anticipated. However, we expect the pace to improve sequentially as we progress through the remainder of the year.

Total F&E backlog was a record at $1.7 billion, an increase of 63% year over year. The increase in backlog was a result of strong orders for both fire apparatus and ambulance units, as well as price actions taken in the last 12 months. Fire orders increased 44% versus last year's quarter, while orders for ambulance increased 13%. Quarter lead times for most categories remain within industry averages and bidding activity is still elevated.

However, we expect conversion of these orders to remain challenged in the near term. OEM chassis production remains fluid with recent announcements of temporary plant closures, shift reductions or elimination of overtime. Chassis allocation has improved since the third quarter last year. However, visibility at the OEM production planning is still challenged.

We remain focused on improving our operational capabilities to increase throughput and reach industry-leading lead times as the supply chain normalizes. We also expect to benefit on the labor side from implementation of CDC guidelines with reduced quarantine protocols and allow more of our workers to come to work. Turning to slide six. Commercial segment sales were $98 million, an increase of 17% compared to the prior-year period.

The increase was primarily related to increased sales of school buses, terminal trucks and street sweepers and price realization, partially offset by decreased sales of municipal transit buses. Sale of school buses increased 39% versus last year's COVID-related softness and 83% versus the fourth quarter. Line rates have started to recover from the suspension of normal production activities due to chassis shortages in the fourth quarter. Specialty division momentum continued with terminal truck and street sweeper sales increasing 56% and 36%, respectively.

Municipal bus sales declined 7% as we near completion of a large municipal order. commercial segment adjusted EBITDA of $7.8 million increased 10% versus the prior year. The increase in EBITDA was primarily a result of increased shipments of school buses, terminal trucks and street sweepers. Commercial segment adjusted EBITDA margin was 8%, a decrease of 50 basis points versus last year.

The decrease was primarily a result of unfavorable mix of school buses, municipal transit buses and inflationary pressures, partially offset by price realization. Unfavorable school bus mix was due to shipments against orders taken during the competitive bidding environment related to at-home schooling caused by COVID. We expect a normalization of profitability at this business under the current chassis allocation and fill rates. Commercial segment backlog at the end of the first quarter was a record $460 million.

Strong orders for school buses, terminal trucks and street sweepers, combined with pricing actions were partially offset by fewer orders of municipal transit buses over the trailing 12 months. The decline was partially a result of order lumpiness that can occur with large municipal orders and timing of awards. Airport and university bidding has increased, and we expect improvement within those markets after several quarters order softness. School bus backlog is up 590% versus its trough in the first quarter last year.

We are receiving increased interest in EV products from several states and are working with grant specialists to identify funding opportunities from the EPA's Clean School Bus plan. Terminal truck backlog is up 460% versus the prior year on continued e-commerce growth and conquest account wins. Several large retailers have expressed the need to increase warehousing and fulfillment footprint while port congestion has focused attention on increasing throughput. Street sweeper backlog is up 560% as utilization remains high and the American Rental Association forecast 20% annual growth in rental equipment through 2025.

Turning to slide seven. Recreation segment sales of $203 million were up 7% versus last year's quarter. Increased sales versus prior year were primarily the result of increased class b and class c unit shipments, class a mix and price realization across all product categories, partially offset by fewer shipments of class a and towable products. As Rod noted, the quarter included record results at the Tampa RV SuperShow.

Mix of class a motor homes was favorable with increased sales of deal units that carry a high average selling price and margin. Production of gas units continues to be limited by availability of OEM-provided chassis. We are encouraged by F&T rate improvement on our class a facility, which declined from 15% noted last quarter to 10% in January. Volumes in the class b and c businesses continue to perform at a high rate despite material shortages that require reworking up to 90% of units after they come off the line.

Our class b business was able to streamline factory operations and achieve a 10% year-over-year unit production increase. We continue to review all of our manufacturing sites and individual production lines for opportunities to increase throughput. Recreation segment adjusted EBITDA was $17.1 million, up $2 million versus the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.4%, increased 50 basis points compared to last year.

The increase in EBITDA was primarily a result of price realization and a favorable mix of class b, c, and diesel class a units, partially offset by inflationary pressures and inefficiencies related to supply chain disruption and labor constraints. Despite the headwinds, the class a business continues to improve profitability with 160-basis-point adjusted EBITDA margin improvement versus last year on a small top line decline. Segment backlog of $1.3 billion increased 70% versus the prior year. This is the seventh consecutive quarterly record and a result of continued strong order intake across all RV categories.

We feel the Tampa show results demonstrate the continued excitement and interest in our portfolio of products. Dealer inventories for our brands are made down an average of 60% to 70% versus two years ago. While some have noted increased stocking of towable units, our Lance travel trailer inventory is down 15% versus January of last year. Normalizing inventory to pre-COVID levels would require another 1,500 units, equaling about six months of added production at the current run rate.

We feel the opportunity is even greater when we get the stock dealers outside the core Western market, where our market share is about one third the size of the Western region. In the class b van market, our Midwest business outgrew the market over the past year and has grown year over year in each quarter since acquisition in 2017. It serves the RV camper market, as well as Lux vans, both of which have grown in popularity with baby boomers and millennials. The business continues to explore opportunities for volume growth and is among our most aggressive at procuring chassis from third parties to meet its demand.

We are a leader in class b and super c, another category that has grown rapidly since we acquired the Renegade business in December 2016. It serves the second- or third-time buyer looking at a high-end product. Renegade significantly outperformed the market in 2021, resulting in an inventory decline of 59%. Finally, we continue to execute within the class a market by producing a near trough level units and peak level margins.

We believe our RV portfolio category placement and white space will allow share gains and long-term secular growth. Turning to slide eight. Net debt as of January 31 was $242 million, including $14 million of cash on hand versus $202 million net debt at the end of fiscal 2021. The increase in net debt includes share repurchases of $24.4 million or 2 million shares at an average price of $12.29.

Trade working capital on January 31 was $388 million compared to $368 million at the end of fiscal 2021. The increase was primarily a result of increased accounts receivable and inventory, partially offset by increased accounts payable and customer advances. Third-party chassis inventory contributed $23 million to sequential increase in balance sheet inventory in the quarter. However, our OEM pool inventory, which is not held on our balance sheet was reduced by $6 million.

The result is that overall chassis inventory availability increased $16 million from year-end, of which $8 million was in the Recreation segment. On a year-over-year basis, our overall third-party chassis inventory both on balance sheet and in the OEM pool is down $31 million. Year-to-date cash used in operating activities was $3.7 million compared to $1.9 million net cash provided in the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily due to the trade working capital outflow due to timing of payments for the chassis inventory build and accounts receivable collections partially offset by increased customer advances.

We spent a total of $4.5 million on capital expenditures within the quarter. At quarter end, the company maintained ample liquidity with approximately $258 million available under the ABL revolving credit facility. We continue to believe our leverage ratio, combined with this liquidity and strong full year cash conversion positions us for value accretive capital deployment and opportunistic share repurchases. As I previously noted, within the quarter, we purchased 2 million shares of our common stock for $24.4 million.

We also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 payable April 15 to shareholders of record on March 31. Today, we reiterate full year guidance that was provided in December. We expect sales in the range of USD2.3 billion to USD 2.55 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of USD 125 million to USD 155 million. We continue to expect net income in the range of USD 45 million to USD 73 million, adjusted net income in the range of USD 64 million to USD 89 million and free cash flow in the range of USD 58 million to USD 80 million.

With that, operator, I would like to open the call up for questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Jerry Revich with Goldman Sachs. You may proceed with your question.

Unknown speaker -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Good evening, everyone. This is [Inaudible] on behalf of Jerry Revich. Can you provide some color on the price/cost was year-over-year headwind in the quarter? And if possible, maybe quantify that for us? And how are you expecting that to play out over the course of the year?

Rod Rushing -- President and Chief Executive Officer

I'm sorry, could you repeat the question? It was a little muffled. And I think the first part of the question was on the price/cost dynamic year over year?

Unknown speaker -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

That's right. And the second part was if -- and how are you expecting that to play out over the course of the year?

Rod Rushing -- President and Chief Executive Officer

How are we expecting that to clear.

Mark Skonieczny -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So from -- within the quarter, we remained positive from a price/cost perspective on a consolidated basis. Some of our businesses, obviously, are dealing with more increases on the commercial side where they use more steel. And as we've seen the steel increase that we've seen.

So we've been able to maintain, like I quoted in my prepared remarks that we're able to get price realization in our backlog, which did offset within the quarter, combined with the purchasing savings that Rod had alluded to was able to offset the material inflation that we experienced in Q1, and we continue to see the ability to maintain positive price/cost as we move forward. But obviously, as Rod noted, we've seen a significant amount of increases in the current developments in Ukraine with some of the impact that we've had on commodity costs, we're obviously monitoring.

Unknown speaker -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Mig Dobre with Baird. You may proceed with your question.

Mig Dobre -- Baird -- Analyst

Yes. Thank you. So, I guess, if we're leaving the Omicron impact to the side, I'm kind of curious as to how the quarter played out relative to your expectations. You commented that the missing parts that you're dealing with, you went from 60 to 70.

Now, you're seeing more like 40. Certainly, I understand that chassis availability remains challenging. But I'm curious if the quarter is sort of in line with what you're originally expecting? Or if things are getting either a little bit better or a little bit worse versus how you originally had a frame internally?

Mark Skonieczny -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. Yes, Mig, this is Mark. Obviously, as Rod quoted, in the mix, on a consolidated basis, more or less, we delivered what we expected, but the mix results in our segments. So we are very happy with the performance we had in commercial and RV.

And as we noted, despite all the challenges that RV had, they still were able to deliver the results they did with fire and ambulance, obviously being impacted most more toward the back end of the quarter with their ability to complete units, and you can see that in our increase in WIP. So we have a lot of units that we talk about that if you look at our balance sheet, still tied up in WIP that are sitting off-line. So I would say toward the back end of the quarter, fire and ambulance was below what we were expecting, but we were able to make that up through RV, as well as commercial execution.

Mig Dobre -- Baird -- Analyst

Understood. You left your guidance unchanged, and I understand that we're only one quarter in, but the range on your EBITDA guidance is wider than normal. And what I was trying to get at here is, are you having any degree of comfort whether or not you can be, I don't know, above the low end, closer to the midpoint or maybe better than that based on what you're seeing right now? And related to this, how should we think about the cadence of the year in terms of EBITDA progression?

Mark Skonieczny -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I think we can work through that in our modeling discussions, Mig. But from a perspective of -- on your first question, what was the first question again, if you want to repeat that?

Mig Dobre -- Baird -- Analyst

Yes. I mean, look, you've got a very wide rate -- a wider rate...

Mark Skonieczny -- Chief Financial Officer

Oh, yeah. On range itself, so we feel like, we pointed out, and I think we said this heading into our guidance that we thought Q1 and Q2 would be lumpy. And we're definitely seeing that and what the current environment we're in. So we really want to more lead the range until we see as Q2 progresses.

And then, normally, as we did last year, we'll provide a tighter range exiting Q2 based on our chassis availability. Because as we pointed out, we still have very limited visibility. We are seeing an improvement in allocations, but allocations are only as good as when you get them delivered, right? So we're getting the allocations we request but we are delayed as far as the timing on getting them and ultimately converting them to real chassis coming to our facility. So that was really our rationale for not tightening the range until we see the impact here at chassis, and we still need to see some loosening of the supply base, especially when it comes to things I quoted, which I think is an industry phenomenon here around the axle, a wire harness availability.

So those are things that we said right now. We want to see how they play out in Q2, and then we can provide a better view exiting Q2. And I think that's pretty consistent with our messaging that first two quarters will be lumpy here.

Rod Rushing -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I just one add on, Mig, on that. Just on this chassis thing, I mean, Mark mentioned that we're -- this is Rod, by the way. We're getting -- the allocations are good, but the challenge we're having is from a production execution standpoint is the lead time we're getting on delivery against those allocations and the fill rates on those allocations remains challenged.

We're used to having a little bit longer lead time visibility on the chassis bins, so we can plan materials around that. Now, there's a lot of changes last minute up to three weeks before the chassis is supposed to land on the ground and the fill rates are still affected. So it's creating inconsistencies in our planning process as well because of the nature of the receipt of these chassis that we continue to manage that. We're having daily, weekly conversations with the OEMs.

I think we're all over it to optimize the best we can. They're struggling in a tough environment, too. I believe that I've talked to them myself. I know what they're dealing with, but it just makes it more difficult for us to get visibility on a longer cycle on what's going to happen because everything starts with a chassis, and I know you guys are tired of hearing that.

I'm tired of hearing about it too, but it's just the reality we're faced with right now.

Mig Dobre -- Baird -- Analyst

Understood. My final question, I'm looking at the backlog in fire and emergency and it's extended to a degree that we haven't seen ever before. And I'm kind of curious, in your discussions that you have with your customers, how are they reacting to these extended lead times? Are we getting to the point that this is starting to impact demand? And for the orders that you do have where you have to communicate that deliveries are slipping out, right, because you're not getting your need of parts and materials. How are customers taking that message and how are they dealing with it? Thank you.

Mark Skonieczny -- Chief Financial Officer

Well, through the first quarter, the order rates have continued, as we talked about the book-to-bill and part of that is because the bill is lower. But even on a book-to-book basis, we're still seeing demand pretty steady. There is maybe on a longer tail forward look, some softening in pipelines a little bit. But when we look at -- to the point of what customers think our lead times, the feedback we get our lead times are competitive.

Everybody has got extended lead times right now. And so, it's not really affected our demand to this point. I think people are still trying to get orders in to get in line and also maybe get ahead of pricing a bit. But I don't see any softening in any intakes.

Although we have seen in some of our businesses, when we look out six to nine months, the pipelines are not maybe as robust as they were a year ago. But that might just be that might change. I mean those pipelines allow the times that far have variability as to what actually happens when you get there.

Mig Dobre -- Baird -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jamie Cook with Credit Suisse. You may proceed with your question.

Chigusa Katoku -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Hi. This is Chigusa Katoku on for Jamie. Thanks for taking my question. So I think your competitor commented that dealer inventory of -- this is for RV, but they commented that dealer inventory levels are improving and there are already backlog declined sequentially, but I was wondering if you could give some more color on what you were seeing in terms of RV dealer inventory levels.

Rod Rushing -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So I think -- this is Rod. I think that, broadly -- and Mark can add some comments on this in terms of our specific inventory levels of our products on these dealer lots, and they're still down year over year. So we're still in a down position. I do think in the travel trailers, that inventory is probably getting more to a stable historical number.

something I talked to a lot of the dealers about the RV show down in Tampa, that they're seeing those inventories get back to a level, but our travel trailer camper business is still below where it was a year ago. So I think in our particular case, because we manage production rates diligently, I think that we still have backlog or inventory to build ahead of us, including the demand to fulfill the lot are already ordered and quarters that we're delivering on that are already consumer orders. So I think we still have, as Mark said, sometime around that. But I do think that the travel trailers piece is hitting more of a stable spot in the dealer inventory, but the Motorized is still probably got a build piece to it.

Chigusa Katoku -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

OK. Thanks. And then, we were wondering if you could give any color on what's embedded in your outlook in terms of margins by segment?

Rod Rushing -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. We can follow up in the private calls and the modeling calls, if you don't mind.

Chigusa Katoku -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

OK. Thank you

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Courtney Yakavonis with Morgan Stanley. You may proceed with your question.

Jamil Ohayia -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hi. This is Jamil Ohayia on for Courtney. Within your recreation segment, how has margin share gained or progressed within each class that you all participate in? And how should we be thinking about the cadence over the share gain for the next one to two years across classes? Thanks.

Mark Skonieczny -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I would say broadly, you have to get into the details of each -- each segment has subsegments in it. And I think in the Lance segment, that kind of higher end travel trailers, we've maintained a positive share in that space. In our b and c-s, we continue to gain share.

Those are segments inside of the b and c segment. Those are kind of the more, I would call it the higher-end segments broadly. In a, we're basically going to maintain spot market share. I think over the next period -- looking forward, we're obviously looking -- we think there's opportunity for us to grow share in a-s, b-s, and c-s and also travel trailers, that's why we made this move and to leverage some of the footprint that we had idle indicator to serve customers better and also get our extend economic reach of our plants because it was really hard to deliver on the East Coast or out of the West Coast location.

So we believe that will yield this share gains as well in that high-end travel trailer segment that Lance serves.

Jamil Ohayia -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Operator

At this time, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session, and I will now turn the call back over to Rod for any closing remarks.

Rod Rushing -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Thank you. So I think broadly, the quarter, much like the prior two quarters had its difficulties, but our team continues to battle through that and serve our customers. And I'm very proud of the work they're doing because I can promise you it is a difficult environment we're working through.

As I mentioned earlier, I'm very confident in the direction we're heading. A lot of the things we talked about in the first two calls we had around the changes we had to make to this organization. We continue to make progress on that even in spite of the fact we've got a lot of work going on just to deliver products right now. We're continuing to work the longer-term solutions around product platforming and getting some of the core process efficiencies we had this business to improve performance.

And obviously, I think we didn't talk about in detail was the work we're doing around the footprint in our fire business that's going to put us in a much better place. So I'm very optimistic about where we're headed in a midterm to longer-term cycle in this business. We just need to get some stability around the markets we serve. I want to thank our team.

I thank our employees for the work they're doing. I appreciate the hard work that they're doing every day and making a difference in serving our customers. And lastly, thank you all for joining the call today and look forward to talking to you in roughly 90 days. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 40 minutes

Call participants:

Drew Konop -- Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Rod Rushing -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Skonieczny -- Chief Financial Officer

Unknown speaker -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Mig Dobre -- Baird -- Analyst

Chigusa Katoku -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Jamil Ohayia -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

