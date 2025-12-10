REV Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - REV Group, Inc. (REVG) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $28.9 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $41.7 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, REV Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.9 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $664.4 million from $597.9 million last year.

REV Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.9 Mln. vs. $41.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $664.4 Mln vs. $597.9 Mln last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on January 9, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 24, 2025.

