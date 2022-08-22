Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Microsoft:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$83b ÷ (US$365b - US$95b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Microsoft has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGS:MSFT Return on Capital Employed August 22nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured Microsoft's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Microsoft here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Microsoft. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 31%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 39%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Microsoft can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

