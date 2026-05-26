Retiring This Year? Make Sure You're Prepared For This $955,411 Expense First.

Key Points

Retirement planning requires preparing for all the essentials.

Unfortunately, many retirees underestimate one particular, huge expense.

You could drain your retirement plan far too quickly if this expense affects you.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retiring can be a wonderful life change, but only if you're financially ready. If you quit your job too soon and don't have the money to cover your essential expenses, huge problems can result.

Unfortunately, many retirees overlook some key retirement costs, so they assume they're ready to quit, but they aren't. You don't want this to happen to you, so if you're planning on giving up your job in 2026, you must be prepared for all your future expenses, including one cost that could come in at around $955,411.

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Don't retire without making sure you're prepared for this huge expense

If you're wondering what retirement expense could cost close to $1 million, the answer is actually a pretty obvious one once you think about it. It's the cost of healthcare. According to HealthView Services' 2026 Retirement Healthcare Costs Data Report, the national average lifetime premiums for traditional Medicare are projected to total $688,996 for a healthy 65-year-old couple retiring in 2026.

Those are the projected premiums for original Medicare, as opposed to Medicare Advantage plans. Traditional Medicare, unfortunately, comes with high coinsurance costs and coverage gaps, including a lack of coverage for hearing, vision, and dental care. Once the costs of those services, plus deductibles and copays, are factored in, the projected total costs of medical care for a senior couple total $955,411 during retirement.

Unfortunately, despite legislative efforts to try to rein in excess spending on medical services, healthcare inflation remains a major issue. In fact, Medicare price increases are expected to far exceed Social Security cost-of-living adjustments that retirees will receive in the coming years.

How can retirees prepare for these huge costs?

Unsurprisingly, many people didn't factor in spending close to $1 million in healthcare costs during the retirement planning process. This means covering these expenses could cause your retirement plans to decline in value much more quickly than you might have hoped.

For younger people who are still working and saving, it can be helpful to invest in a health savings account, or HSA, if you're eligible for one. For those who are already in or near retirement, though, it may be too late to save up a ton of money for medical services.

If you're retired and worried about how you'll cover care costs, make sure to explore your insurance options carefully, as paying higher premiums for a Medigap or Advantage plan with more coverage could make sense.

You may also want to start putting some of your Social Security money or retirement account distributions into a fund that can help you pay medical bills as they arise later in life if your health starts to decline. Knowing you have some cash set aside to pay for future care can give you a lot of peace of mind and help ensure you're prepared for any serious medical issues that could occur.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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