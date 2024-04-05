Retiring Earlier Than Planned? Consider This

New research has found that most people end up retiring sooner than they planned. While 70% of people plan to work until age 65, only 30% actually do.1 That’s a big gap. And people aren’t just retiring a few months early; most people retire at age 62, a full three years before they may have planned.1 With the potential for three fewer years of income and three more years of withdrawing from retirement savings, early retirees may need a financial backup plan to fill the gap.

In theory, we spend most of our working years planning and saving for retirement. But sometimes, life has other plans. As someone nears retirement, any number of things in their life can change; they could be laid off, get sick or injured, become a caregiver, or simply choose to retire early. And most people plan to retire at age 65, hoping to enjoy their retirement for 30 to 35 years.1 But the money they put aside for most of their adult lives may not be enough if they end up retiring early.

The need for a financial backup plan in the event of an early retirement is exacerbated by the fact that retirees don’t spend their savings as linearly as was once thought. In reality, retirees tend to spend more money in the early years, slow down spending in the middle, and increase spending again toward the end as healthcare needs and costs increase. This “smile” curve1 of retirement spending impacts how much should be saved and how much should be withdrawn to last through the rest of one’s life. Retiring earlier than planned and likely spending more than they planned during those early years may therefore leave early retirees in uncharted financial territory.

Dividends could be that income stop-gap for early retirees.

Dividends are regular payments that many companies offer to their shareholders as a portion of profits. They are typically paid out quarterly, but the TrueShares Active Yield ETF (ERNZ) provides monthly payments to help supplement financial needs in retirement, including those extra unanticipated years if someone retired earlier than they planned. ERNZ seeks above-average dividend yield compared to the broader market by using a proprietary model that automatically readjusts the fund’s 50-150 income-generating securities on a monthly basis.

Life doesn’t always go to plan. Sometimes that means retiring earlier than we planned. Dividends can provide regular monthly income to fill the gap.

Dividend Paying Security Risk. Securities that pay high dividends as a group can fall out of favor with the market, causing these companies to underperform companies that do not pay high dividends. Dividends may also be reduced or discontinued.

