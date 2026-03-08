Retirement in the West Doesn't Have to Be Expensive -- These Places Prove It

Key Points

The West offers some of the nation’s best outdoor activities -- without draining your retirement savings.

Some areas have warm weather year round; others get multiple feet of snow each year.

These top spots offer some of the best qualities of the Western U.S. without exorbitant housing prices.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The West has some of the most expensive cities in the country. San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle are some of the priciest areas, but it is possible to live here without spending a fortune on housing.

These are some of the best places to retire in the West for people who are looking to save money, especially as retirement looms.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Tucson, Arizona

Tucson is a little less than two hours away from Phoenix by car, but there's a lot to do in this affordable city. Hikers will be delighted to walk through the Saguaro National Park and the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Tucson Mountain Park is a 20,000-acre haven for hikers seeking complete immersion in nature.

It also has several museums and historical sites that give the city some charm beyond its hiking trails. The Tucson Botanical Gardens and Reid Park Zoo are two popular options.

Tucson has a median home price of $275,000, which is slightly down year over year, according to Realtor.com. Affordability was a key factor for retirees in The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire Index, which bodes well for anyone considering Tucson.

Spokane, Washington

It takes about four hours to drive down from Spokane to Seattle. But thanks to the many amenities Spokane already offers, it isn't necessary to drive down to Seattle.

Spokane has a median housing price of $420,000, which is down by roughly 1% year over year. The median rent is $1,650 per month, up 22% over the past year, according to Realtor.com.

Spokane has the picturesque 40-mile Centennial Trail, ideal for runners and bikers. The Riverfront Park and Manito Park also offer scenic options that don't require traversing a 40-mile trail. The city also has several local stores and museums. You can even visit farms in Green Bluff, a 26-farm collection near Spokane.

Twin Falls, Idaho

Twin Falls offers incredible views and outdoor activities year-round. Shoshone Falls Park is considered the Niagara Falls of the West. It also has the Canyon Rim Trail, a 10-mile route along the Snake River Canyon.

It also has cafés, boutiques, and local stores throughout its downtown. Twin Falls is in the lower part of Idaho and is a little more than three hours away from Salt Lake City.

The median home price is $432,900 in the region, while the median rent is only $1,587 per month, according to Realtor.com.

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Cheyenne is Wyoming's capital and the largest city in the state. It combines many outdoor activities with a solid downtown experience and affordable housing. A Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley tour is a great way to see the city and get a deeper understanding of its history.

The median home price in Cheyenne is $430,000, which offers plenty of flexibility for nest eggs. That's up by 2.4% year over year, but housing prices have been flat in the region for three years, according to Realtor.com. The median rent is currently $1,700 per month.

Bakersfield, California

Some people think of warm weather year-round when they think of the West. Bakersfield fits the bill and is only about two hours from Los Angeles. It's also about four hours away from Monterey Beach.

Buck Owens' Crystal Palace offers live country music, and you can also watch performances at the historical Fox Theater. The city also offers plenty of outdoor activities for people who want to walk, fish, or picnic.

The median home price in the area is just $371,950. That figure has crept up in recent years, but the median rent has been steadily declining and is only $1,395 per month, according to Realtor.com.

Pahrump, Nevada

Pahrump is only an hour away from Las Vegas, but it's a lot more affordable than the Strip. The median house price is $419,749, according to Realtor.com. That figure is flat year over year.

The Pahrump Nugget has casinos and other games for people who don't want to make the trek to Las Vegas. It's also near Death Valley National Park and the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort. Pahrump caters to people who want a slower, quieter pace of life than in bustling areas like Las Vegas.

It's also a tax-friendly state since Nevada does not have state income taxes.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.