Retirement Guys Formula Is Betting on This International ETF

Key Points

Fund acquired 43,072 shares of J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - JPMorgan International Value ETF; estimated transaction value $3.72 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value rose by $3.69 million, reflecting both new investment and price movement.

Trade accounted for 1.71% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 43,072 shares, valued at $3.69 million as of March 31, 2026.

New stake represents 1.7% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 22, 2026, RETIREMENT GUYS FORMULA LLC initiated a position in JPMorgan International Value ETF (NASDAQ:JIVE)by acquiring 43,072 shares. The estimated transaction value was $3.72 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of the new position stood at $3.69 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent price movement.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund and represented 1.7% of its 13F reportable assets under management after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:JPST: $12.13 million (5.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:HEGD: $7.14 million (3.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:QQQ: $5.16 million (2.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $4.62 million (2.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:JEPI: $4.50 million (2.1% of AUM)

As of April 21, 2026, shares were priced at $89.25, up 50.3% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 13.38 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 1.93 billion Dividend yield 2.14% Price (as of market close 2026-04-21) $89.25 1-year total return 50.33%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on value-oriented equity securities of foreign companies, including both developed and emerging markets, seeking long-term capital appreciation and income.

Portfolio is diversified across international equities, with holdings spanning developed regions such as Western Europe, Japan, and Australia, as well as select emerging markets.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund, offering daily liquidity and transparent holdings.

JPMorgan International Value ETF provides investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of international equities, emphasizing value stocks outside the United States.

What this transaction means for investors

Retirement Guys Formula, an Ohio-based financial advisory firm, has opened a new position in the JPMorgan International Value ETF (JIVE). Individual trades don’t always predict future performance, but they can highlight trends. This one might signal increased confidence in international value stocks.

The fund’s position in JIVE represents 1.5% of the total AUM, which doesn’t sound like much. But Retirement Guys has a very diversified portfolio, with more than 150 holdings as of its latest report. Its holdings include sectors such as pharmaceuticals, banking, communications, retail, food, and more.

The JPMorgan International Value ETF focuses on large-cap companies outside the U.S., targeting stocks that appear undervalued. It offers exposure to international markets with relatively low valuations and potential long-term growth and has recently outpaced the S&P 500.

For investors looking to diversify with exposure to international markets, who are comfortable with the additional risks international investing can bring, a fund like JIVE might be worthy of consideration.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.